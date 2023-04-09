Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

UP news: Covid testing mandatory at airport for these passengers amid spike in cases

As per an order issued by the state government, all samples which test positive for Covid should mandatorily be sent for genome sequencing.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Apr 09, 2023, 06:27 AM IST

UP news: Covid testing mandatory at airport for these passengers amid spike in cases
Representational Image

In view of the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases across the state, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued a `high-priority` directive, instructing officials concerned to ensure that international passengers are screened at all airports.

The use of masks is now mandatory for all people in crowded places.

As per an order issued by the state government, all samples which test positive for Covid should mandatorily be sent for genome sequencing.

"Private and government labs should send all positive Covid samples to the microbiology department at King George`s Medical University (KGMU) for whole genome sequencing," said the directive.

(Also Read: 50 years of Project Tiger: Why mega tiger event is happening in Mysuru? Significance explained)

The guideline issued by the state secretary was sent to all divisional commissioners, district magistrates, chief medical officers, and other health officials across the state. The state government directive is in line with the guidelines issued by the Centre.

The state government order further states that the integrated Covid command centres should be activated, surveillance teams should be made active, rapid response teams should be sensitised, and `nigrani samiti` should be formed at the district level.

Also, rapid response teams should visit the residence of Covid patients within 24 hours of the sample testing positive.

At hospitals across the state, doctors and paramedical staff should be sensitised. Besides, the availability of equipment, medicine, and manpower should also be checked at hospitals. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Step inside Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover's luxurious Delhi house
Disha Patani drops hot photos in red bralette and sequinned skirt, netizens say 'absolutely stunning'
Kajol-Nysa Devgan shine at NMACC gala event, pose with Rekha on pink carpet
In pics: Suhana Khan, Aryan, Nysa, Janhvi, Ananya, others turn heads in stylish outfits at NMACC event
Antilia to Xanadu 2.0: 10 most expensive houses in the world
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 659 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 9
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.