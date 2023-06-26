Search icon
UP news: 65-year-old woman found living with dead grandson’s body for 10 days

The police claim that the situation came to light on Sunday night when the woman's neighbours complained about the smell coming from her home.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 10:38 PM IST

A 65-year-old woman in the Mohripurva area in UP has been found living with the body of her 17-year-old grandson for the past 10 days in her house, police said on Monday.

The police claim that the situation came to light on Sunday night when the woman's neighbours complained about the smell coming from her home, according to Circle Officer Binu Singh.

On reaching her house on Sunday night, Mithilesh was seen sitting beside the body of her grandson Priyanshu, which was found partially decomposed, Mr Singh said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, while Mithilesh has been sent for a mental health evaluation, the CO said.

The cause of Priyanshu's death will be clear only after the post-mortem, she added.

The woman's neighbours said they had been getting the foul smell from Mithilesh's house for the past 3-4 days and complained to the police on Sunday after finding it unbearable, the police said.

According to locals of the Mohripurva locality, Priyanshu was living with his grandmother for the last few years.

Mithilesh's late husband was a government servant. His pension helped meet her basic expenses.

Mithilesh had two daughters. The elder daughter and her husband had died six years ago owing to illness. The younger daughter lives in Lakhimpur Kheri, and has been informed about the incident, the police said. 

