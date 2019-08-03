UP: Newborn baby found dead in garbage dump near hospital

A body of a newborn baby was found in a garbage dump near District Hospital in Hordoi on Friday, police said.

Police learned about the incident after they were alerted by the locals.

The residents of the area and patients who came to the hospital for medical check-up have told police that they saw stray dogs biting the baby.

"Locals have alerted us about the newborn after they saw stray dogs biting the baby," police said.

The body has been sent for postmortem and further investigation is underway. (ANI)