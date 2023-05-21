UP: New sports city, modern sports complex with indoor stadium to come up in this city

Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh

The Gorakhpur Development Authority (GDA) has made the decision to build a sports city in the district in order to further increase the potential for religious and athletic tourism in Gorakhpur.

The sports city would be built in the area, according to Mahendra Singh Tanwar of the Gorakhpur Development Authority (GDA), to further boost the potential for religious and sporting tourists.

“The GDA has planned the sports city in over 25 acres of land under the Rapti Nagar extension plan,” he said.

GDA vice-chairman Mahendra Singh Tanwar provided additional information, stating that "the GDA has planned the sports city in over 25 acres of land under the Rapti Nagar extension plan. A team of engineers would visit Mumbai and Bengaluru to derive an idea to draft the blueprint of the proposed sports city.”

“There would be an indoor stadium, sports clinic, residential flats, and meeting hall in the same premises for sports fans as a new township foundation stone for sports city would soon be laid.”

The GDA has designed a specific sports complex to highlight the socioeconomic strength of the city, capitalising on the opportunity to host the national championship in the city.

Separately, Gorakhpur's Ramgarh Lake has recently become a popular tourist destination. The Ramgarh Lake will now have a 6-km Ring Road built around it by GDA in order to improve its aesthetics. The Ring Road from Padley Ganj around the lake would not only preserve the natural water body but also ease traffic movement in the area.

The price of various types of plots in the much-discussed "Medcity" neighbourhood near the Deoria bypass was also approved by the GDA board. Along with the 2,700 plots under the Rapti Nagar and Taramandal Scheme, chief engineer Kishan Singh stated that roughly 700 plots had been designated for the new city.

According to Singh, 512 plots, 450 for LIG, 224 for MIG, and 224 for HIG groups would be made accessible for the economically vulnerable sectors. Plots would cost between Rs 3,525 and Rs 4,000 per square foot.

He announced that registration for purchasing plots would soon begin. The price has already been set at 7,050 per square foot for commercial use. The cost of establishing a school would be Rs 2,115 per square foot.

