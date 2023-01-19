Search icon
UP: New four-lane flyover planned in Lucknow; details

Lucknow news: The survey will be sent to the Central government.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 04:06 PM IST

Lucknow: In PGI, people from Sitapur, Lakhimpur and Sultanpur come for better treatment. (File)

Travelling between Lucknow and Rae Bareli will become easier soon. NHAI is planning a four-lane flyover near the UP capital's PGI square. Nearly one lakh people will be saved from traffic jams after the road is made. A company recently conducted a survey on behalf of the NHAI.

In PGI, people from Sitapur, Lakhimpur and Sultanpur come for better treatment. In peak hours, a traffic jam of 1 kilometer is observed. Those who live at Vrindavan Colony are forced to face traffic jams every day.

Union Minister Rajnath Singh's representative Diwaker Tripathi told Hindustan that in 2021, Nitin Gadkari's personal secretary Vaibhav Dange had directed NHAI officials to develop a scheme for this. After the construction of this four-lane highway, traffic snarls will become a thing of the past.

The survey will be sent to the Central government. After they give an approval in principle, they will make a DPR.

