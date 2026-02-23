UP: New 74 km link road to connect Ganga, Yamuna expressway with Noida Airport, make ease travel on Agra-Greater Noida stretch

The Uttar Pradesh government has allocated Rs 1,204 crore for land acquisition for a 74.3km access-controlled greenfield expressway that will connect the Ganga and Yamuna expressways, in Greater Noida, to create a faster and direct road link to the under constructed Noida International Airport at Jewar. The upcoming expressway corridor is aimed at cutting travel time for commuters from western UP and decongesting major industrial stretches by offering a new, high-speed route.

For the proposed project, the authority will acquire around 740 acres of land from 16 villages which come under the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) area to construct this link expressway. The state government has released the amount to the authority for the project.

The governor approved the release of the money by the infrastructure and industrial development department after the UP Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) moved the proposal. According to an order, the released amount had been approved in the 2025-26 financial year especially to buy land within the jurisdiction of YEIDA.

New link expressway in West UP

The link expressway will include a 9-kilometre elevated stretch and will begin at the 44.3-kilometre mark on the Ganga Expressway, in the Siyana area of Bulandshahr. It will connect to the Yamuna Expressway at the 24.8-kilometre mark near Sector-21 Film City.

About 20 kilometres of the link expressway is part of the YEIDA area, and the nine kilometres of elevation is part of this portion.

With the construction of the link expressway, villagers in the area will benefit with better connectivity and convenience. In Jewar, the authority has completed surveys and started preparations for land acquisition in areas like: Mehendipur Bangar, Bhaipur Brahmanan, Rabupura, Bhunnatga, Myana, Fazilpur, and Kallupura. After acquiring the land, the YEIDA will hand it over to UPEIDA, which will start the construction of the expressway.

Land acquisition will include 56 villages across two districts, 16 in Gautam Budh Nagar and the rest in Bulandshahr. In the latter district, 14 villages come under Khurja tehsil, with the remaining spread across Bulandshahr, Syana and Shikarpur tehsils. Officials said the alignment had been finalised.

Once the Ganga Expressway, which is being constructed from Meerut to Prayagraj, is connected to the Yamuna Expressway, it will make travel easier to Noida International Airport, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, and the stretch from Agra to Greater Noida via the Yamuna Expressway.