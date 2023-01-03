Search icon
UP: Muslim man lynched by neighbours for 'talking to friend from another community'

The son of the man has been identified as Shahrukh Sheikh, an embroidery worker.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 03, 2023, 11:29 AM IST

Shahrukh said he was talking with his two friends outside their house when his neighbours attacked him (File)

In a shocking incident, a Muslim man was lynched by his neighbours as his son was talking with people from another community. His 20-year-old son was also injured in the attack.

The son of the man has been identified as Shahrukh Sheikh, an embroidery worker. The deceased, Mohammad Sartaj, tried to rescue his son who was being thrashed by their neighbours. Sartaj fell unconscious after the attack and later died in a hospital.

Shahrukh said he was talking with his two friends outside their house when his neighbours Rashid Khan, Ashu Khan, Fayyam and Fazil abused and thrashed them. His friends managed to escape but his father was beaten badly with hockey sticks.

He said he had many friends from another community as his brother works with them.

He said his family never raised any objections to their visit.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. They are also waiting for the post-mortem report.

"My family never raised any objection to their visit but our neighbour Rashid had threatened us with dire consequences if we did not break ties with them. We want strict action against all the accused," said Daud, Shahrukh's elder brother, reported by IANS.

