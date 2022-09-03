UP: Municipal corporation to prepare CNG from domestic waste in Lucknow

Lucknow Chief correspondent



The Municipal Corporation has begun looking for a new provider to handle waste disposal after the Eco Green company failed to do so. The municipal corporation will contract with a business that will turn home garbage into CNG to dispose of it. He has requested bids for this from domestic and international businesses. In this context, the Municipal Corporation has also published advertising. In three months, a new firm will be chosen.



Only the land will be provided by the Municipal Corporation; the business will be responsible for all other costs.



The company that the Municipal Corporation will select as its partner for garbage disposal will only provide land for the plant's construction. He will have to use his budget to activate all other resources. There will be no investments made by the Municipal Corporation.



The municipal corporation will have to offer a five rupee per kilogramme price cut.



The municipal corporation's supplier of CNG will provide it at a price that is five rupees per kilogramme less expensive. Municipal car CNG will be less expensive than the market. The Municipal Corporation will solely purchase CNG vehicles from now on.



20,000 kg CNG per day from 300 tonnes of household garbage



The company that has a contract with the municipal corporation will receive roughly 300 tonnes of waste per day from the corporation. It will be household garbage. After sorting, the waste will be delivered to the business. It will fall within the Municipal Corporation's purview.



In the plant, CNG will only be produced from spoiled food, vegetables, leaves, grass, excrement, etc. 300 tonnes of garbage will be used to produce about 20 000 kg of CNG each day.



By offering this CNG for sale in the market, the company will be able to turn a profit.



Sanjeev Pradhan, a municipal environment engineer, stated that the only sources of 300 waste will be hotels and vegetable markets. In this, dung will also be consumed.



The creation of CNG in the nation's capital from rubbish has been proposed. Offers from businesses have been requested for this. Businesses will have to spend their own money on the entire facility as well as other resources. The Municipal Corporation won't invest in this in any way. Following the company's offer, testing will be conducted. The best business will then be chosen. Waste will be disposed of with the creation of CNG. All other products, including compost, will also be made from rubbish.