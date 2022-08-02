Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

UP MLC bypolls: Setback for SP as candidate’s nomination gets rejected, advantage BJP

SP candidate Kirti Kol’s nomination was rejected on the grounds of her being ineligible due to age criteria.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 04:09 PM IST

UP MLC bypolls: Setback for SP as candidate’s nomination gets rejected, advantage BJP
Samajwadi Party candidate Kirti Kol files her nomination for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Members of Legislative Council by-elections, at Vidhan Bhawan, in Lucknow on Monday | Photo: ANI

Ahead of the August 11 bypolls, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party suffered a big blow as the nomination of its candidate Kirti Kol was rejected on Tuesday. 

Kol’s nomination was rejected on the grounds of her being ineligible due to age criteria. She had mentioned her age as 28 years. The minimum age for contesting the election to the legislative council is 30 years. 

The SP candidate moving out of the fray now means that the BJP will have two of its candidates – Dharmendra Senthawar and Nirmala Paswan – getting elected unopposed to the upper house.

READ | Monkeypox scare: Delhi reports third case, another Nigerian man tests positive for infection

(With inputs from agencies)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Monkeypox in India: First suspected case of virus reported in Rajasthan, patient admitted to Jaipur hospital
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.