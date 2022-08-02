UP MLC bypolls: Setback for SP as candidate’s nomination gets rejected, advantage BJP

Samajwadi Party candidate Kirti Kol files her nomination for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Members of Legislative Council by-elections, at Vidhan Bhawan, in Lucknow on Monday | Photo: ANI

Ahead of the August 11 bypolls, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party suffered a big blow as the nomination of its candidate Kirti Kol was rejected on Tuesday.

Kol’s nomination was rejected on the grounds of her being ineligible due to age criteria. She had mentioned her age as 28 years. The minimum age for contesting the election to the legislative council is 30 years.

The SP candidate moving out of the fray now means that the BJP will have two of its candidates – Dharmendra Senthawar and Nirmala Paswan – getting elected unopposed to the upper house.

(With inputs from agencies)