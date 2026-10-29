UP MLC Election Results: BJP wins 6 seats, SP secures 3 ahead of 2027 Assembly polls

BJP wins 6 of 11 UP MLC seats, while Samajwadi Party secures 3 ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. Check constituency-wise results and key controversies.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won six of the 11 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council seats, while the Samajwadi Party (SP) secured three, in elections seen as symbolically crucial ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls, officials said on Wednesday.

Besides the three seats, the SP also celebrated victory in the Lucknow graduates' constituency, although an official announcement was awaited.

The SP candidate was also leading by 9,491 votes in the Varanasi graduates' constituency at the end of the fifth round of counting around 11.30 pm, according to poll officials.

Which Seats Did BJP And SP Win?

The six seats won by the BJP included the Agra graduates' constituency, Bareilly-Moradabad teachers' constituency, Lucknow teachers' constituency, both teachers' and graduates' constituencies in Meerut, and the Gorakhpur-Faizabad teachers' seat.

The SP won the Allahabad-Jhansi graduates' constituency and the teachers' constituencies in Varanasi and Agra-Aligarh.

In the Agra graduates' constituency, BJP candidate Manvendra Pratap Singh, also known as Guruji, was declared the winner.

The BJP retained the Bareilly-Moradabad teachers' constituency, where its candidate Hari Singh Dhillon defeated SP nominee Danish Akhtar by 17,676 votes. Returning Officer and Bareilly Division Commissioner Shambhu Kumar said Dhillon received 21,672 votes against Akhtar's 3,996 after all five rounds of counting were completed.

The BJP also won the Lucknow teachers' constituency, where Umesh Dwivedi defeated SP candidate Sushil Kumar by 6,992 votes. Dwivedi secured 13,179 votes, while Kumar received 8,371.

In Meerut, BJP candidates Dinesh Kumar Goyal and Shri Chand Sharma were declared winners in the graduates' and teachers' constituencies, respectively.

The BJP retained the Gorakhpur-Faizabad teachers' constituency, with its candidate Dhruv Tripathi defeating Independent nominee Rajiv Yadav by a narrow margin of 307 votes. Tripathi secured 14,887 votes against Yadav's 14,580 in the closely contested election.

However, Yadav alleged that the election had been manipulated to ensure his defeat, claiming that around 1,000 votes had been stolen. He said he would approach the Election Commission and the court to challenge the results.

Yadav also demanded a forensic examination of the 1,612 votes counted in the fourth round, alleging irregularities in the counting process.

Counting Disputes, Allegations Of Irregularities

Disputes arose during the counting over vote margins and the procedures followed. Candidates raised objections after 52 additional votes were reportedly found in a ballot box at a booth in Mau compared with the number recorded in the official data.

Additional Commissioner of Ayodhya Ajay Saini was removed following a complaint lodged by a candidate.

The administration, however, maintained that the counting process had followed the prescribed rules.

SP Wins Allahabad-Jhansi, Varanasi And Agra-Aligarh Seats

In the Allahabad-Jhansi graduates' constituency, SP candidate Mansingh Yadav was declared elected. Lal Bihari Yadav of the party won the Varanasi teachers' constituency.

Samajwadi Party MP from Chandauli, Virendra Singh, questioned the district administration over an alleged delay of around six hours in announcing the results.

In the Agra-Aligarh teachers' constituency, SP candidate Akash Agrawal defeated BJP nominee Hari Kishore Tiwari.

Akhilesh Yadav Alleges Assault On SP Candidate Akash Agrawal

Earlier, SP president Akhilesh Yadav shared a video on X showing Agrawal in a torn kurta, with his supporters alleging that he had been assaulted.

"Let the BJP explain how the treatment meted out by its people to SP MLC candidate Akash Agrawal, who is winning from Agra, can be justified," Akhilesh Yadav said.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister urged the Election Commission, the Supreme Court and the President of India to take immediate cognisance of the matter.

He said the public was deeply outraged by what he described as "inhumane treatment" and "violence" against Agrawal.

"Even the Agrawal community has now realised that the BJP is no one's ally," the SP chief claimed.

UP MLC Elections: Why The Results Matter Ahead Of 2027 Polls

Voting was held on Friday for 11 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council seats, comprising five graduates' and six teachers' constituencies.

The MLC elections are being viewed as a prestige battle between the BJP and the SP ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Before the polls, the BJP held six of the 11 seats: the Agra, Meerut-Saharanpur and Lucknow graduates' constituencies, along with the teachers' constituencies in Bareilly-Moradabad, Lucknow and Meerut-Saharanpur.

The SP held three seats: the Varanasi and Allahabad-Jhansi graduates' constituencies and the Varanasi teachers' constituency.

The remaining two seats, the Agra and Gorakhpur-Faizabad teachers' constituencies, were held by Independent candidates.

(With inputs from agencies)