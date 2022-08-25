Headlines

India

UP: Minor gang-rape victim dies by suicide, family claims was being pressured for 'settlement'

Police have arrested an accused named Viresh in connection with the case.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 09:04 AM IST

A 16-year-old gang-rape victim allegedly died by suicide as the accused were forcing the family to reach a compromise and settle the case. The incident took place in Sambhal's Kudhfatehgarh. 

Police have arrested an accused named Viresh in connection with the case. Other accused -- Jinesh, Suvendra and Bipin -- are absconding. 

A special team has been formed to nab them, Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said.

The girl's family had lodged the complaint of gang rape on August 15. 

The family members of the deceased said the accused were forcing her to withdraw the case, which anguished her. 

With inputs from IANS

