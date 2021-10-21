Headlines

UP minister makes bizarre remark, says 95% people don't need petrol

According to the minister, only a handful of people drive a four-wheeler and most of the people do not have any need for petrol and diesel.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 21, 2021, 08:04 PM IST

The general public is troubled by the skyrocketing prices of petrol and diesel, but a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government feels that there has been no increase in fuel prices. Not only this, according to the minister, most of the people in the country do not have any need for petrol and diesel.

Uttar Pradesh Sports Youth Welfare Minister Upendra Tiwari has given a bizarre statement. He said, "...Only a handful of people use 4-wheelers & need petrol. 95% of people don't need petrol. Over 100 cr vaccine doses were administered free of cost to people...If you compare (fuel price) to per capita income, prices are very low now."

The minister, who reached Jalaun to attend the Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate the 75th year of independence said that the income of the people has increased in the country but there has been no increase in the prices of petrol and diesel. The minister said that more than 100 crore vaccine doses have been given free of cost. He added that today's figures should be compared with the earlier figures. Per capita income has increased under the current government. If you compare the cost of fuel with per capita income, the prices are still very low, he said.

During this, Upendra Tiwari said that within four and a half years, the per capita income has more than doubled. Today, only a handful of people use four wheelers, who need petrol. He said that the government has given free treatment during the coronavirus period. The government is giving free medicines, free irrigation and free education. On this basis, if you compare with other states, then very little oil prices have increased in Uttar Pradesh.

