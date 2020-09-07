UP: Massive fire breaks out at chemical factory in Agra; fire tenders at site

A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Uttar Pradesh's Agra today (i.e. Monday, September 7) afternoon. According to reports, the chemical factory is located close to the Sikandara vegetable market in the city.

A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Uttar Pradesh's Agra today (i.e. Monday, September 7) afternoon. According to reports, the chemical factory is located close to the Sikandara vegetable market in the city.

#WATCH: Fire breaks out at a chemical factory in Sikandra area of Agra. So far, no casualty reported. pic.twitter.com/5D03ZjRQkX — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 7, 2020

Meanwhile, several fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and efforts are being carried out to douse the flames.

Panic broke out in the area after the fire became untamable with thick black smoke emerging from the building.

Further details are awaited.