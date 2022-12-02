UP man stabs girlfriend to death fearing 'separation', then tries to kill self

In the region of Uttar Pradesh's Sidhari police station, a horrifying crime was reported. According to reports, a man attacked his girlfriend and stabbed her neck before cutting his own. After the incident, the victim was transferred to a private hospital, but she passed away from her severe injuries. In order to treat the injury that had been inflicted, the accused was also taken to the hospital.

According to media reports, the two arrived at Azamgarh railway station on Thursday evening after taking the Gordan Express train back from Mumbai. The accused, Dhananjay, was in love with a girl from Dhaurhara village in the Bilariaganj police station area.

Dhananjay was from the Shahpur village area of the Jahanaganj police station area. About five months prior, he eloped with the girl despite the parents objection. Woman's parents and a few other relatives were waiting for her on station to take her home.

After the family members began to object, Dhananjay began pressuring the girl to go with him. Dhananjay used a knife to stab him multiple times in the neck. The girl suffered severe injuries as a result. The young man stabbed her in the neck and later hurt himself.

The girl was taken to a private hospital by her family. The doctor advised him to go to the higher centre after noticing his bad condition. The girl passed away while being transported to the hospital. The body was taken by the family members to Bilariaganj.

However, the doctor sent the man to the Higher Center after noticing the condition of his injuries when he was being treated at the district hospital. Dhananjay revealed that he had wed the girl in a temple five months prior. The two got into a fight as they were both travelling back from Mumbai. The fear of being separated from his lover, the man killed the girl and attempted suicide.

