UP man rushes to hospital claiming snake bit his private part and entered his stomach; know what happened next

On Monday night, a young man went to the emergency room of the Medical College and told the doctor on duty that the snake had bitten him in his private area.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 04:20 PM IST

Photo: File (Image for representation)

A strange incident occurred in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, where a man was hospitalised in a Medical College after he claimed a snake bit him in a private area.  On Monday night, a young man went to the emergency room of the Medical College and told the doctor on duty that the snake had bitten him in his private area while he was defecating and had then reached his stomach.

However, it was discovered that he had not been bitten by a snake after a careful medical examination by a professional. He was discharged from the hospital the following morning. The man has been named Mahendra, a 25-year-old resident of Hardoi.

Mahendra's family arrived at the Medical College Emergency of Hardoi on Monday at 8:15 p.m. and reported that the man had gone in the open to take a dump when he was bitten by a black snake, and the poisonous serpent then entered the stomach through the private area. Mahendra is a resident of Baniyani Purwa village in the Dehat Kotwali area.

The same thing was also stated to the emergency room doctor by the young man who was groaning with stomach pain. The doctors examined every part of his body, but they found no snakes. However, the victim was treated and given painkillers.

Dr. Sher Singh, who worked in the medical college's emergency room, claimed that the young man appeared to be addicted to dry intoxicants and that when using the same intoxicants, stomach pain occasionally begins. When he was intoxicated and under the influence of some substance, he spoke likewise to his family members.

Family members rushed to the hospital to treat him out of fear. His CT scan was performed the following morning and was normal. After he was instructed to conduct the investigation outside, the family took him away. He explained that the young man was acting this way because of intoxication. The man's wound was caused by a piece of wood that struck him while he was defecating, the doctor added.

READ | Former Andhra Pradesh CM Kiran Kumar Reddy joins BJP delivering a major blow to Congress

 

