UP man rapes teacher, records video to force her to convert, say police

Shahjahanpur: A man allegedly raped a 28-year-old government school teacher and recorded a video of the crime in order to blackmail her to change her religion and marry him, the Shahjahanpur police said on Friday. The police have registered a case under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act against five people.

The woman in her complaint on May 4 said the accused Amir offered to drop her off. Both of them live in the same village. She said on the way the accused made her smell some substance. He later raped her.

Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar said the survivor accused Amir's family members of pressuring her to convert and get married to him.

The police have named Amir's mother, sister and relatives in the FIR registered on Thursday.

The survivor has been sent for medical examination.

The accused are absconding.

Investigation is underway.

