Man posts wife's bathing pictures on Facebook to increase followers

The man lives in Delhi and works in a circus. The wife said that he is a social media addict.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 08:38 AM IST

Representational image

In a shocking incident, a man uploaded photographs of his wife taking a bath on his Facebook page to increase the number of followers. A case has been registered against the man in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district after the woman lodged a complaint.

The man's Facebook account now stands deleted following police action. The case has been registered against the man under Section 67 of the IT Act. According to the complaint, the husband of the woman lives in Uttam Nagar in Delhi and works in a circus. The wife said that he is a social media addict.

She said that she used to often talk to her husband through video calls and on one such occasion, he recorded her while she was taking a bath and uploaded the same on his Facebook account.

When she came to know, he told her that he had done it to increase the number of his followers. She asked him to delete the photographs but he refused.

SP (rural) Ranvijay Singh said that the case had been registered on the wife`s complaint and the couple would soon be summoned to the police station for recording statements. Appropriate action would be taken after that, he added.

(With inputs from IANS)

