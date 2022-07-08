UP: Man kills 6-year-old boy after altercation with grandfather over mobile game BGMI

PUGB murder news: The incident took place in Deoria. (Representational)

A 20-year-old man allegedly killed a 6-year-old boy to take revenge from his grandfather who had stopped him from playing the mobile game BGMI. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district. The deceased used to take tuition from the accused Arun Sharma's grandfather Narsingh Sharma.

The boy had come to take tuition from Sharma on Wednesday but didn't return home. The police later found his books and notebooks scattered near the tutor's home. In one of the copies a ransom note was written demanding Rs 5 lakh for his release.

The police took the writing samples of all the family members and neighbours. Arun Sharma's handwriting matched with that of the ransom note. He was immediately taken into custody and interrogated. He revealed to the police that he was miffed with his grandfather for scolding him for playing online games, including BGMI.

He said he kidnapped the boy and strangled him. He had sealed the boy's mouth with adhesive to prevent him from shouting for help. He allegedly wanted to implicate his grandfather for the crime.

With inputs from IANS