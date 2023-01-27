UP: Man finds out he is driving car with fake number plate, RC for 8 years; here's what happened next

Photo: File (Image for representation)

In a surprising incident of Uttar Pradesh, a car with a fake licence plate drove around the Basti district for eight years without being discovered by the RTO or the police. Accidents involving the car occurred during this time. The insurance was accepted by the insurance provider, and the department's responsible party remained unknown.

On the Tahrir of the vehicle owner, the Kotwali police have now filed a complaint against the former ARTO, dealer, and clerk. ARTO Shankar Singh, the suspect, is presently stationed in the Banda district.

The issue became public when the vehicle owner attempted to apply online for a high-security number plate on the Transport Corporation's official site in September 2022 but was rejected. Following a call to the RTO department, an online investigation revealed that the car had not been approved and that the issued registration number was fake.

Manish Mishra, a local of Kotwali's Ramnagar Channi Marg, is believed to have founded Premium Car Sales Ltd. in 2014 and purchased an i-20 from Hyundai Padleganj Gorakhpur. Later, RC with the number UP-51 AA 6262 was given to the owner of the vehicle. The vehicle was driven for eight years.

Manish claims that after receiving the required payment, the owner of the car showroom, the officer, and a worker of the divisional transport office gave a false registration certificate. On Monday, on his Tahrir, the Kotwali police opened an investigation by filing a case under sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 406, and 409 of the IPC against the owner of the showroom in Gorakhpur as well as the then-ARTO Shankar Singh, registration clerk.

The then-ARTO Shankarji Singh and registration clerk Shivanand received a letter requesting information in this regard, according to Pankaj Singh, the director of ARTO. An investigation is ongoing, and those found guilty will face punishment. The concerned dealer has also been contacted for more information.

If the dealer received the department's papers and still acted negligently after that, a letter would be sent to the higher authorities requesting that the offending party be dealt with.

