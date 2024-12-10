The incident came to light when Atul sent an email late Sunday night to an NGO focused on supporting men dealing with domestic violence and related issues.

An automobile company executive was found hanging in his apartment in Munnekolalu, Marathahalli, Bengaluru, during the early hours of Monday. He left behind a 24-page death note detailing how domestic problems, including eight police complaints filed against him by his wife and others, had pushed him to his breaking point.

The deceased has been identified as 34-year-old Subhash Atul from Uttar Pradesh, who held a director-level position in the company.

The incident came to light when Atul sent an email late Sunday night to an NGO focused on supporting men dealing with domestic violence and related issues. The email expressed his intention to take his own life, prompting the NGO to take swift action. Concerned staff notified the police control room with details from Atul's message. Responding to the alert, police arrived at Atul's apartment, forced open the door, and discovered him deceased.

Officers were met with a chilling sight: an A4 sheet affixed to Atul's chest read, "Justice is Due." Further investigation uncovered a detailed timetable and a brief note attached to a cupboard. Written in both English and Hindi, the instructions highlighted a step-by-step plan for the days leading up to his death, as well as actions to take afterward. The timetable included tasks such as chanting prayers, organising his belongings, and sending emails to key recipients, including courts and his workplace.

Atul detailed allegations of harassment by his wife and others in his note, outlining several criminal cases filed against him, including a complaint of domestic violence. He also made a heartfelt request to the NGO to assist his parents and loved ones if possible.

The timetable indicated that he intended to upload a video, return his laptop and charger, and his car to his office, as well as delete biometric data from his phone. However, it remains unverified whether he completed these actions.

The police have reached out to Atul's parents, who are anticipated to arrive in Bengaluru by Monday evening. They have requested that no formal investigation commence until they submit an official complaint.

A senior police officer noted, "His email to the NGO highlights the mental and emotional trauma he was going through. Further steps will be taken after his family provides their statement."