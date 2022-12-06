'Desi Jugaad': UP man creates 6-seater electric bike out of junk that runs 160 km on Rs 10 charge | Photo: Instagram/@anandmahindra

Indians are well known for their creative inventions and "jugaad," as well as other life hacks. A new creation, or perhaps 'jugaad,' story has recently come to light. The six-seater electric bike is currently making headlines in the UP district of Azamgarh. The electric bike's inventor claimed that it could carry 6 passengers for 160 kilometres on just 10 rupees charge.

IIT-trained mechanical engineer Ashad Abdullah is from the village of Lohra Fakhruddinpur in the district of UP's Azamgarh. Out of junk, he created a six-seater bike for only 12,000 rupees. The electric bike has a 40 kilometre per hour top speed. According to Abdullah, efforts are also being made to complete the requirements for this novel invention's registration and patent.

The e-bike's creator declared, "Our effort will be able to reach the general public easily with this. The benefit to people will be greatest. Will carry on with this kind of work. Future plans include developing a solar-powered aircraft." Ashad Abdullah revealed that he had been fascinated by inventing new things ever since he was a young child.

READ | Hot Instagram influencer's real age stuns netizens, can you guess her real age?

He previously turned one of his KTM bikes into an electric bike. Additionally, to make this "desi jugaad," waste from old small toys and many other useful items were used. Locals have praised Abdullah's original creation. They said that, “it is happiness whena child does something different. What Abdullah has done to get rid of rising petrol and diesel will help many. The government should encourage it.”

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra also took Twitter to share the innovative creation of IITian Abdullah along with the caption that reads, “With just small design inputs, (cylindrical sections for the chassis @BosePratap ?) this device could find global application. As a tour ‘bus’ in crowded European tourist centres? I’m always impressed by rural transport innovations, where necessity is the mother of invention.” So far, the video has received over one million views and more than 50,000 likes on social media.