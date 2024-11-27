A man, resident of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, has been duped of over Rs four lakhs online after he was lured into partnership with business tycoon and billionaire Mukesh Ambani, as reported by Hindustan.

The victim, identified as Sarvesh Kumar Choubey, is a resident of Khajuri Pandeypur, Varanasi. As per the report, a woman impersonating a CBI officer chatted with Choubey on social media.

She told him that she had been deployed at Mukesh Ambani's office for a "special task". Further, she said that the businessman is building a hospital in the city and that he wanted to make him (victim) his partner.

For this, she said, Choubey would have to speak to Ambani via Whatsapp number - 62895-4284-88989. After the victim called on the number provided by the woman, a man impersonating Mukesh Ambani received the call.

"Hello! This is Mukesh Ambani. I want to establish a hospital in Varanasi. For this, I want to make you my partner. Kindly maintain a balance worth Rs 7 lakhs in your accout", the victim was told.

After the call was over, Choubey went a little skeptical and changed the password of his debit card. Following this, the woman contacted him again and enquired of the reason behind changing the password. She further told him that Mukesh Ambani would like to speak to him.

"Your days ar about to change. Please maintain Rs 7 lakhs in your account", said the man impersonating the Reliance Chairperson. After the victim expressed his inability to maintain more than Rs 4 lakh, the fraudster asked him to share an OTP so that "he could send him about Rs 3 lakhs".

As soon as he shared the OTP, all the money in his account were transferred to another account in the name of Alan and Sridhar.

Meanwhile, the victim has registered a complaint with the Lalpur-Pandeypur police station. An investigation is underway.