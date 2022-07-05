Uttar Pradesh: Man called for counselling beats up cop inside police station

Screengrab from a video of the incident

A man in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri who was called for counselling in connection with another case, lost his temper and beat up a cop inside the police station.

According to the police, he was mentally ill and was called regarding a domestic violence case.

Speaking to ANI, Madhuvan Kumar, ASP of Mainpuri said, "He had been called on the complaint of domestic violence. He beat up a police officer inside the police station. His family has stated he is a patient with mental illness, we will take that into account if they produce supporting documents."

The accused has been booked and detained following the incident, added the ASP. The news agency has also tweeted a video from the incident.

WATCH Young man loses temper, beats police official inside a police station premises in Mianpuri UP. He had been called for counselling in connection with another case.



(Note: Abusive language) pic.twitter.com/WhYJwa95NQ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 5, 2022

READ | Chennai: Ola driver kills techie after argument over OTP