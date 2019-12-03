UP: Man arrested for killing sleeping couple and son; rapes wife's corpse, 10-year-old daughter in Azamgarh

In a shocking incident, a 38-year old man was arrested on Monday for murdering a couple, and their child before having sex with the wife's corpse and raping their minor daughter in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh.

According to the police, the incident happened on the night of November 24 in Mubarakpur area. The accused Nasiruddin went to the family's house when they were sleeping, killed the husband and the wife, had sex with the woman's corpse before killing the couple's four-month-old son, and raping her 10-year-old daughter.

"He engaged in sex with the body for three hours in the house and made a video of the act, which he later showed to his sister-in-law who was horrified. He also admitted to taking a stimulating drug and carried condoms for perpetrating the crime. He used a knife and a heavy stone to kill victims," IANS quoted Azamgarh SP Triveni Singh as saying.

Upon further interrogation, the police found out that he committed similar types of crimes in various parts of India like Haryana, Delhi, and West Bengal. The necrophile confessed to the horrific crimes committed by him to the police.

"We had found three bodies without clothes. Nasiruddin was arrested from his house on the basis of circumstantial evidence and has confessed to his crime," a police official said.