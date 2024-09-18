UP man appeals to President, PM Modi to save daughter facing death sentence in UAE

Shahzadi has been implicated in the murder of a child.

Shahzadi, a resident of Banda district in Uttar Pradesh, may be hanged in the UAE any time after September 20. The 29-year-old woman has been in Abu Dhabi's Al Batwa jail for a long time for the murder of a four-month-old child.

Shahzadi's father Shabbir in UP's Banda has recently appealed to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to save his daughter's life. Shabbir is a resident of Goira Mughlai village in Mataundh police station area. Shabbir said he had sent a letter to the president and Prime Minister Modi through email on September 2, requesting them to save the life of his daughter. Shabbir said

Shahzadi's face was burnt in childhood. She used to work in an organisation called 'Roti Bank of Banda' during the COVID lockdown when she became friends with Uzair, a resident of Agra, through Facebook.

Uzair sent her to Dubai in November 2021 on the pretext of getting treatment. Uzair's uncle Faiz and aunt Nazia, Nazia's mother-in-law Anjum Sahana Begum live in Dubai. "Nazia gave birth to a son, who died at the age of four months and 21 days, and Shahzadi has been implicated in the murder of this child," Shabbir said.

"At present my daughter Shahzadi is lodged in Abu Dhabi's Al Batwa jail and she (Shahzadi) called on Sunday to inform me that she could be hanged any time after September 20," he said. Shabbir said he came to know about the death sentence in 2023, and since then he has been pleading with the government of India to save his daughter's life.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)