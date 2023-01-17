'Wife tortured me after being denied expensive gifts': UP man alleges in police complaint

Photo: File (Image for representation)

In a shocking incident that occurred in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, a husband filed a complaint against his wife at the Ashiana police station. The husband claims that his wife continually requests pricey presents from him. If the demand is not met, she puts him through mental anguish.

According to the information, Jitendra Singh, an Ashiana resident, claimed that he made an effort to satisfy his wife Sonam's requests at all times. But now, her demands are rising steadily, which has caused him mental pressure. The victim claimed that he and Sonam had connected on Facebook and got married in 2021

Then they both moved into Jitendra's home in Ashiana's Rajnikhand neighbourhood. However, Sonam immediately told him that she could not live with her in-laws so the man decided to move to a different location after observing his wife's rude behavior.

After some time, Sonam started to demand pricey gifts from him. The man initially complied with his wife's request. But as time went on, her demands grew. Jitendra said, "My wife Sonam occasionally requests money and asks to buy a luxury car. When he requested to take ownership of my mother's home, the line was crossed. She began torturing me mentally when I refused to comply with her demand. She has threatened to get divorce from me," Aaj Tak reported.

A case against his wife has been filed at the Ashiana police station by the distressed husband. However, the victim's wife has been named as a defendant in the case, according to Ashiana police station chief Ajay Prakash Mishra. The investigation into the situation is ongoing.

