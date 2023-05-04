UP mafia boss Anil Dujana killed in encounter by UP Police: Know how STF cornered notorious gangster

Photo: Zee Media Bureau

Gangster Anil Dujana was killed in an encounter in Meerut as part of yet another takedown by the special task unit of the Uttar Pradesh police. The infamous mafia was reputed to have terrorised people of Delhi-National Capital Region, including Noida, and Ghaziabad.

Gangster Dujana, who had faced over 60 criminal cases, was granted bail in a murder case and recently got out of jail. As per sources, he began harassing one of the main witnesses in the murder case brought against him. Dujana planning to murder the witness.

The STF then entered to make the arrest. Dujana and his gang confronted the police amid the operation, starting a gunfight that ended with his death, according to sources. The incident took place in a Meerut village on an uneven road that was bordered by tall shrubs.

Sources further added, while the STF agents were approaching, Anil and his group began attacking them while they were hiding there. The police unit promptly returned fire. Due to recent murders of witnesses in important cases, the police took no chances when Dujana charged the witness.

Asad Ahmed, the son of don-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, was killed in an encounter in February. The father of Asad, was also shot dead in front of the camera while in close proximity to a hospital.

Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, has frequently stated his intention to purge the state of gangsters and convicted criminals. The UP Police said this month that since March 2017, when Yogi Adityanath was appointed Chief Minister, 183 gang members have perished in clashes.

