UP: Madrasa teacher raped by manager; FIR filed after two years

The manager of a madrasa and two others have been booked in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district for allegedly raping a teacher during the Covid-19-induced lockdown, police said.



The case has been registered nearly two years after the incident on the orders of the court.



According to reports, the victim, now 24 years old, was raped in the madrasa when she had gone to collect her salary.



In her complaint, the woman, who had been working in the madrasa since 2017, said, "I was called at the madrasa by the manager, R.A. Khan, on April 16, 2020, for my pending salary. After reaching the madrasa with my younger brother, the manager asked me to stay back and sent my brother home. He and two of his friends -- Nazrul Khan and Muzahid Khan -- then offered a sedative-laced cold drink and I fell unconscious. After that they sexually assaulted me."

She added, "I remained quiet all these months out of fear as they threatened me with dire consequences. But, recently, the accused tried to abduct me and I had to do something about it."

She said that the madrasa manager used to harass her often with obscene conversation and she had raised the matter with her seniors who had warned him to "behave properly".

The teacher said that she tried to recently lodge an FIR with the police, but since the crime was committed in 2020, her request was turned down. Left with no other option, she approached the local court.



Alapur Station House Officer, Sanjeev Shukla, said, "An FIR has been registered under IPC sections 376 (rape), 323 (voluntary causing hurt), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) against all three persons named in the complaint. The complainant will be sent for medical tests and further action will be taken as per the law."

