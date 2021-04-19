UP lockdown: Here's what will remain closed till April 26 in five cities

The Allahabad High Court has ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to impose a lockdown in five cities till April 26. According to the court's direction, all kinds of establishments in Prayagraj, Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur and Gorakhpur will remain kept closed.

UP Lockdown: What is open, what is closed

1. The High Court has said in its order that all the establishments, except the essential services including financial institutions, medical, health services, industrial, municipal and public transport will remain closed till April 26, 2021.

2. No more than three people will be allowed at grocery stores and medical shops. All hotels, restaurants and even small food centers at toll etc. will remain closed till April 26, 2021.

3. All educational institutions, whether they are government or semi-government teachers and employees will also be closed till April 26, 2021. This rule is for the whole of Uttar Pradesh.

4. No social ceremonies will be allowed till April 26, including wedding ceremonies. However, in case of pre-arranged marriages, permission will have to be obtained from the DM of the district concerned. No more than 25 people will be allowed in the wedding ceremony. The DM should take a decision only after considering the measures taken to prevent coronavirus at his level.

6. All the street vendors including fruits and vegetables, milk and bread vendors will be able to sell goods on the roads till April 26 till 11 am every day.