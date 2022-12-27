Leopard sighted in Greater Noida's Ajnara Lee Garden Housing Society; alert sent to residents | Photo: File (Image for representation)

A leopard has reportedly been sighted in Greater Noida West in Uttar Pradesh, and as a result, the housing societies in the area are on high alert. Teams of people are attempting to identify the leopard, meanwhile, police and forest department have been alerted about the situtaion. However, the police and forest department teams hadn't arrived at the scene as of now.

An alert has been issued on Tuesday morning by the Maintenance Department of Ajnara Lee Garden Housing Society. This message has been sent to all the residents of the society at around 9:15 am. In which it is written that a leopard has been seen around Ajnara Lee Garden Housing Society. All people are requested to stay in their homes.

The sent alert reads, "A leopard/tiger has been seen near by le gargen society all are requested to be stay in their flat only. Request to all of residents that please stop movement till further update," Tricity Today reported.

The management of the housing society has asked the residents to take precautionary measures till the situation becomes clear. According to the information received from the society, the residents and the maintenance department have informed the Bisrakh Kotwali police.

In the meantime, some people who went for a morning walk claim to have seen a leopard close to the society. Leopard has been sighted near area of society that is under construction. The police and forest department teams have not yet reached the spot. On the other hand, a team of residents of the society is engaged in the investigation.

