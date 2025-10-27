UP law student brutally attacked over medicine price dispute, his stomach was split open, two fingers were chopped off

The assault with a cleaver left Abhijeet critically injured, splitting open his head and abdomen. His intestines protruded from the wound, and two of his fingers were chopped off. His family had tied his intestines with cloth before taking him to the hospital.

A 22-year-old law student was violently attacked during an argument over medicine prices in Kanpur's Rawatpur area on Saturday night. The student suffered severely as his stomach was split open, two fingers were chopped off, and his head was slashed during the violent assault. He underwent surgery at Regency Hospital, and the Police have arrested three suspects on charges of attempted murder, while the fourth accused remains at large.

What happened?

The shocking incident occurred around 9 pm when the victim, identified as Abhijeet Singh Chandel, a first-year LLB student from Keshavpuram, visited a nearby pharmacy. An argument arose between him and the shop owner, Amar Singh Chauhan, over the prices of medicine. It escalated into violence when Chauhan, along with his brother Vijay Singh and two associates, Prince Srivastava and Nikhil Tiwari, attacked Chandel with a chopper.

The assault with a cleaver left Abhijeet critically injured, splitting open his head and abdomen. His intestines protruded from the wound, and two of his fingers were chopped off. Covered in blood, Abhijeet collapsed on the road, while the attackers fled the scene, according to reports. The local rushed for his aid, and his family had tied his intestines with cloth before taking him to the hospital. According to reports, four hospitals denied admitting him due to his critical condition.

The victim finally got admitted to Regency Hospital, where doctors performed a two-hour surgery. He received 14 stitches on his head, confirmed Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kalyanpur) Ranjeet Kumar.

Police investigation



A case of extortion and robbery has been filed against Abhijeet, according to the victim’s mother, Neelam Singh Chandel. She alleged that the attackers enjoy police protection to divert attention. She also claimed that one of the accused, Prince Raj Srivastava, has a criminal record and is facing charges of extortion and land grabbing at Kakadeo police station.

Meanwhile, ACP Ranjeet Kumar confirmed that cases have been registered on both sides. An FIR was lodged based on the initial complaint. However, a fresh case was filed after the truth about the brutal assault came to light. Police have arrested three suspects - Amar Singh Chauhan, Vijay Singh, and Nikhil Tiwari - and the search for the fourth accused, Prince Srivastava, is ongoing.