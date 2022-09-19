Search icon
UP's law and order situation an example for the country and world, says CM Yogi Adityanath

The BJP leader was speaking after waving off modern jail vans for 56 districts as part of the Police Modernisation Scheme

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 05:55 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised the state's law and order situation, saying it has set an example for the country and even the world, news agency PTI reported.

The BJP leader said after delivering new prison vans to 56 districts as part of the Police Modernisation Scheme.

"The law and order in Uttar Pradesh is considered as an example for the country and the globe," he said.

People usually point to Uttar Pradesh's law and order situation as an example of a state where rioting, disorder, and hooliganism were at their worst prior to 2017, but where, according to the chief minister, the rule of law has now been established.

Adityanath lashed out at previous governments, claiming that formerly, the police would leave and criminals would flee.

"Modern Prison Van is a part of the series that we started with the process of police modernisation for better law and order in the country's largest state," CM Adityanath said. 

He claimed that before, prisoners were transported to the jail in outdated cars that lacked technology, causing them to either flee or be attacked and freed by criminal groups.

Adityanath, on the other hand, said that the new prison vans are furnished with technology to ensure the safety of police personnel when transporting convicts from jail to court and from court to jail.

"Whether it's the transparent process of police recruiting or professional training, all effective actions have been made to ensure peace and order in the state," the CM remarked.

