UP, Lalitpur: Gang-rape survivor raped by police inspector; had gone to register complaint

Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh: The accused inspector has been suspended. The police are searching for the remaining accused.

Lalitpur: A 13-year-old gang rape survivor was raped by the Station House Officer (SHO) of a police station in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district, where she had gone to register a complaint against four accused, the police said on Wednesday. The police have registered cases against five people, including the police officer, who is absconding. Three accused have been arrested.

"The DGP has asked DIG Jhansi to conduct a probe into the matter and submit a report highlighting the conditions under which the police officer was accused. He will also probe the fault of the supervisory officer, others and the district's police chief," Prashant Kumar, ADG, Law and Order, was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

The officer said the police top brass has shunted the entire staff of the station to the police lines, the officer added.

The accused inspector has been suspended. The police are searching for the remaining accused.

"The FIR was lodged under various sections of the IPC, including 363 (kidnapping), 376 (rape), 376 B (intercourse by public servant with woman in his custody), 120 B (conspiracy), POCSO Act and SC/ST Act," a police statement said.

The victim's mother told the news agency PTI that she was taken to Bhopal on April 22 by four men and was raped for three days. When the girl went to register an FIR, she was allegedly raped at the police station by the officer.

Her FIR was registered only after an NGO's intervention.

"The police have arrested three accused, while attempts are on to nab others, including the SHO," Superintendent of Police Nikhil Pathak said.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Samajwadi Party has attacked Yogi Adityanath's government.

"The biggest question in the BJP government is whom to trust and whom to not. A minor, who reached the police station to file rape complaint was raped by the SHO himself. Now the CM should tell, where should victim daughters go? Security of the victim should be ensured and strict action should be taken against those found guilty," the party said in a tweet in Hindi.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the real reforms of law and order in Uttar Pradesh are being suppressed by the bulldozer.

(With inputs from PTI)