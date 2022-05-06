UP man accused of threatening 113 women in 36 districts for resisting obscene calls arrested

UP, Kaushambi: The accused is a water-pump mechanic by profession.

Kaushambi: The Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday arrested a man for harassing scores of women with obscene calls and threatening to kill them if they resisted. The police of around 36 districts had been searching for the accused, identified as 45-year-old Ravendra Kumar Maurya.

113 women have lodged complaints against the accused. According to the police, the man had acquired several SIM cards on fake Ids to evade the police.

The accused is a water-pump mechanic by profession. He used to live in a forest area and would slip into the woods to evade arrest.

On Thursday, the police laid a trap to arrest Maurya by posing as Mango traders. They went into the vicinity on the pretext of looking for one of his friends who supplies mangoes, The Times of India reported. They later overpowered and arrested him.

The police said he had harassed 113 women in 36 districts. He was provided counselling but he didn't mend his ways, the police added.