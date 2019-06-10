UP Joint Entrance Exam Council to announce UP Polytechnic Result 2019 today on jeecup.nic.in; How to check it

The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Exam Council is likely to announce the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) or JEECUP 2019 results at its official website, jeecup.nic.in.

All the UP Polytechnic Entrance Examination 2019 candidates can check their JEECUP 2019 result on the official website at jeecup.c.in.

The result will include both score and rank cards.

Here's how you can check your UP Polytechnic Result 2019

1. Go to the official website jeecup.nic.in

2. Click on the ‘UP Polytechnic Result 2019’ link

3. On the new page, enter your roll no. and click 'submit'.

4. Your result will appear on the screen

5. Download the result and take a print out for further reference.

About Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) 2019:

The three-hour long JEECUP 2019 (UP Polytechnic) pen-and-paper examinations were conducted on May 26.

The question paper was both in Hindi and in English and had 100 objective-type questions.

Admit cards were released on May 17 online and were available for download from the official website.

Based on the results of the examination, students will be able to take admission to diploma courses offered by the several polytechnic institutes in the state.

The counselling session and seat allotment process for the admission is likely to be held during the last week of June. All information will be available on the official website as and when they appear.