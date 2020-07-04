'UP is so backward, its rulers must hang their heads in shame': Congress leader P Chidambaram after Kanpur encounter

Slamming the BJP government after the killing of eight police personnel in Kanpur during a raid at noted criminal Vikas Dubey's residence in Kanpur, Congress leader P Chidambaram said: "UP is so backward that those who rule UP must hang their heads in shame."

"UP is so backward in every respect that those who rule UP must hang their heads in shame. Congress was last in the government in UP in 1985-1989, that is 30 years ago. The BJP cannot blame the Congress and is wondering who can be blamed," Chidambaram tweeted.

"It is difficult to believe that a trained police force will go after sunset to arrest a notorious criminal in his bastion. The tragedy was foretold. I offer my condolences to the families of the unfortunate victims." he added.

At least eight police personnel, including Deputy SP Devendra Mishra, were killed and four were injured after they were fired upon by criminals when the police team had gone to raid Vikas Dubey's house in Chaubepur in Kanpur in the early morning of Friday.

The raid was carried out at 1 am on the intervening night of July 2-3 in Bithoor area in Chaubepur.

Late at night, the police team arrived in the area in search of the notorious history-sheeter Vikas Dubey. But to the police team's surprise, they were ambushed by Dubey's men who were prepared with arms on the roof of a building and shot at them.

Moreover, the unidentified criminals had already stationed a JCB machine on the road to block the police team in its pursuit, the police said.

Vikas Dubey, a notorious criminal, carries a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head. He has also been a former member of the district panchayat and has at least 53 cases of murder attempts against him.