UP introduces new social media policy: Life term for..., check details

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has introduced a new digital media policy, underscoring legal ramifications of misusing social media platforms.

The Yogi-Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has given its nod to the state's new digital media policy, which provides for monetary assistance to YouTubers and social media influeners as well as stringent punishment for those creating 'objectionable' or 'obscene' contents.

The new policy deals with anti-national contents and other 'objectionable' contents posted on social media platforms such as Instagram, YouTube, X, Facebook and more. Under this, posting anti-national contents is regarded as a serious offence for which penalties ranging from three years of imprisonment to a life term may be granted.

It might be noted that the aforementioned issues were addressed under Sections 66E and 66F of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

In addition, disseminating objectionable, obscene or defamatory contents on social media platforms can result in criminal charges against the creator.

'Big offers' for social media influencers

With the surge in prospect of finding a sustainable livelihood via social media, the Yogi government intends to extend monetary benefits to YouTubers and social media influencers. The Uttar Pradesh government is likely to provide Rs 8 lakh for YouTubers and Rs 5 lakh for Instagram reels, as suggested by several media reports.

However, as per the media reports, the influencers will be required to propagate the state government's welfare schemes, beneficial plans and achievements on social media, which is being considered a part of larger overhaul to use social media in its favour.

Payment limits for influencers

Under the new policy, payment limits for influencers, account holders and operators on social media have been specified. The maximum monthly payment limits are set at Rs 5 lakh, Rs 4 lakh, and Rs 3 lakh for X, Facebook and Instagram respectively.

Moreover, the payment limits for videos, shorts, and podcasts are Rs 8 lakh, Rs 7 lakh, Rs 6 lakh, and Rs 4 lakh, respectively on YouTube.