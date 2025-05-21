INDIA
14 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and 6 Uttar Pradesh Civil Service (PCS) officers were transferred overnight on Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's government has transferred officers from Pilibhith, Maharaja Ganj, Ballia and Hardoi.
In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, 14 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and 6 Uttar Pradesh Civil Service (PCS) officers were transferred overnight on Tuesday, May 19. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's government has transferred officers from Pilibhith, Maharaja Ganj, Ballia and Hardoi.
Mangala Prasad Singh, has been replaced by Anunay Jha as the DM of Hardoi. Mangala has now been appointed as DM of Ballia. Praveen Kumar Laxkar, outgoing DM of Ballia, has been appointed as the Joint Managing Director, Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam (Urban). Santosh Kumar Sharma will replace Anunay Jha as the new DM of Maharajganj. Gyanendra Singh, has been posted as the new DM of Pilibhit. Here's a full list of the names
Other transfers
1. Jayendra Kumar, CDO of Siddharthnagar, will now hold dual roles in Ayodhya, as CEO of the Teerth Vikas Parishad and Municipal Commissioner.
2. Mrinali Avinash Joshi, ex Joint Magistrate of Gorakhpur, will replace Jayendra as CDO of Siddharthnagar.
3. Sanjay Kumar Singh, outgoing DM of Pilibhit, becomes Special Secretary, Culture Department and Director, Religious Affairs.
4. Apoorva Dubey, Vice-Chairperson of Aligarh Development Authority, has been made Director of SUDA (State Urban Development Agency).
5. Kuldeep Meena, currently CDO of Bulandshahr, will replace Dubey in Aligarh.
Six PCS-level Transfers
1. Prakash Chandra, ADM Protocol & Law and Order in Varanasi- transferred to ADM Judicial, Hathras.
2. Shiv Narayan, ADM Judicial, Hathras- transferred as ADM Judicial, Baghpat.
3. Vineet Kumar Singh, ADM Finance & Revenue, Gorakhpur- transferred as ADM City, Ghaziabad.
4. Himanshu Verma, City Magistrate, Gorakhpur, has been promoted as ADM Finance & Revenue, Gorakhpur.
5. Utkarsh Srivastava, SDM Sant Kabir Nagar- transferred to City Magistrate, Gorakhpur.
6. Alankar Agnihotri, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, Lucknow, will serve as City Magistrate, Bareilly.
UP IAS transfer news: Major administrative reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh, 14 IAS, 6 PCS officers transferred overnight due to..., check full list here
RR star Vaibhav Suyavanshi touches MS Dhoni's feet after beating CSK by 6 wickets, heart touching video goes viral, watch
India's friend which has French Rafale, American F-16, Russian MiG-29, now to buy Chinese J-10C fighter jets, the county is...
Delhi weather update: IMD issues yellow alert, rains with thunderstorms predicted, humidity levels to remain high
Viral video: BTS' Jin meets Tom Cruise, screams ‘he knows us’ on video call with family
Urvashi Rautela says life-saving moment led to her wardrobe mishap at Cannes 2025: 'A 70-year-old woman...'
This Indian-origin CFO broke record for highest salary in 2024, beating Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, his salary is….
Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni may visit this Indian neighbouring Muslim country soon, not Pakistan, it is...
Scientists find THIS rare metal which can reshape the world, it is worth Rs..., found in...
Delhi to Meerut in just 45 minutes soon, India's first high-speed regional rail almost ready, set to open by...
Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor looks royal in long pleated skirt, fans say 'reminding us of Sridevi'
Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh, Arjun Rampal's Rana Naidu Season 2 locks release date, OTT show to premiere on Netflix on...
Meet UP villager, becomes world's 'richest' person, 'wealthier' than Elon Musk, with bank balance in 36 digits; here's how
Viral Video: 7 years old little girl dances to Punjabi song ‘Main Nachdi’, her adorable moves, cute expressions steal hearts online
'This is not amazon rainforest', netizens awestruck after seeing most beautiful, unique cricket ground in this Indian state
Meet 17-year-old Indian genius, who found flaw in NASA’s website, helped fix security bug, later honoured with 'Hall of Fame', he is from...
Who is Ruchi Gujjar? Meet model, former Miss Haryana, wore viral PM Modi necklace at 2025 Cannes Film Festival
DNA TV Show: Covid-19 cases rising again, 257 cases reported in India
Real reason for Paresh Rawal's exit from Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty-starrer Hera Pheri 3 revealed
Vaibhav Suryavanshi touching MS Dhoni's feet post CSK vs RR match wins internet, fans call it 'best moment' of IPL 2025
World's richest man Elon Musk to reduce his political spending after heavily backing Donald Trump in 2024
Meet star kid, who worked as AD in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, has completed graduation in Los Angeles
Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir promoted to Field Marshal rank, only one person has held this position before, he was...
Covid-19, Nipah virus, what makes Kerala first state to report cases of virus in India
Aishwarya Rai reaches France with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan for Cannes Film Festival 2025, watch viral video
Sunil Mittal's Airtel teams up with Sundar Pichai's Google, set to offer this service FREE for 6 months
Donald Trump signs ‘Take It Down Act’ championed by First Lady Melania trump, the act criminalises...
THIS Indian state scripts history, becomes first to achieve full literacy, its literacy rate stands at...
Meet the richest person in UK, an Indian, who leads a billion-dollar group, his net worth is Rs...
MS Dhoni doppelganger goes viral during CSK vs RR match, netizen says, 'we see Dhoni duplicate before GTA 6'
Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez wedding: Rs 4,27,8353 to be spent on every guest, guest list includes Bill Gates, Kim Kardashian, Ivanka Trump...
Sara Tendulkar breaks up with this Bollywood star weeks after rumoured romance? Here's what we know
Suniel Shetty felt like 'holy s**t' after Paresh Rawal's 'absolutely shocking' exit from Hera Pheri 3: 'Even Akshay Kumar is...'
Elon Musk's satellite internet service Starlink launches in Bangladesh: What is it and when will it be available in India?
CSK vs RR Highlights: Rajasthan Royals end their IPL 2025 campaign on positive note, beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets
Railway News: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Howrah route to get upgraded with new high-speed trains, not Vande Bharat, Rajdhani, check details
Meet world's richest king with Rs 3.7 lakh crore wealth, owns 17000 properties in one city, 300 cars, 38 private jets, has 4 wives, he is...
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani feature in first-ever TIME 100 Philanthropy list, donated Rs...
What was Operation Khukri, Indian Force’s covert operation in Sierra Leone to reclaim 100km jungle trail
Neil Nitin Mukesh breaks silence on Shah Rukh Khan joking about him having 'three names': 'There was no...'
IPL 2025 Playoffs: BCCI announces full schedule, venues, and dates of final four games
This blockbuster film was rejected by Aishwarya Rai, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Sridevi; made outsider a superstar, won National Award for...
Bengaluru Rains: IT firms mandate WFH after heavy rain batters city; check list
'Spy' YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra's father breaks his silence on daughter's Pakistan visit, says, ‘If a person goes...’
Bad news for pro-Pakistan Turkey, Azerbaijan! Visa applications by Indians drop by 42%, travelers choosing THESE countries instead
Mitolyn Reviews And Complaints 2025: Ingredients, Benefits and Real User Results
Johnny Walker fell in love with this actress's sister on the sets of Guru Dutt film, went against her family for marriage, their son is actor...
This unique 'Snake Waterfall' in Indonesia is breaking internet, not for the faint-hearted!
Meet Kanika Anabh who topped UPSC IFS with AIR 1 in third attempt, she is from...
Lisa and her rumored billionaire boyfriend spotted vacationing together, he is.., his net worth is..
iPhone-maker Apple's supplier Foxconn to invest Rs 12800 crore in India despite US President Donald Trump's diktat, to benefit THIS state as...
‘You’re killing Palestinians with...’: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella called out at live event by employee, accuses company of...
Google boss Sundar Pichai's pic with DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis goes viral, netizens add 'Sholay' touch to it
Why did Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani name their twins as Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani? Know lesser known story
Eiffel Tower-sized asteroid approaching Earth at alarming speed on...; check date, other details
Who was Mata Hari, a seductress, spy and exotic dancer who was given death by firing squad
Amitabh Bachchan hit Bollywood's most handsome actor who got 16 stitches on his chin, film became blockbuster, earned Rs...
Govt launches new e-Zero FIR initiative, to tackle unprecedented cybercrime, here’s all you need to know
SRH opener Abhishek Sharma breaks silence on altercation with LSG's Digvesh Rathi over 'notebook' celebration, says 'Its all...'
Bad news for MS Dhoni fans as CSK star player may take THIS big step after IPL 2025
Meet Indian billionaire who runs Rs 162000 crore company, now set to acquire 50 per cent stake of Sri Lanka's...
Meet man, born in Pakistan, got polio at age 2, moved to US in 20s and became billionaire, his net worth is Rs...
Investors duped of over Rs 48 lakh via fake trading app, know modus operandi
Viral video shows student flaunting Virat Kohli's Test jersey during graduation ceremony, netizens say 'best tribute, watch
This actress didn't speak to married star for 6 months after his marriage proposal, still became his second wife, agreed to tie the knot after..., her husband is..
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train big update: High-speed rail project achieves key milestone with completion of...
New Baba Vanga's chilling warning sparks mass trip cancellations, predicts major disaster in July, claims a crack will...
Viral video: Indian-origin woman slays in lehenga inside Paris metro, netizens say 'new girl crush', watch
Kerala rains: Not June 1, IMD predicts monsoon likely to reach Indian state in...
ISI Exposed: Here's how Pakistan's intelligence agency is involved in illegal activities
This man, Pakistan's 'Clint Eastwood', worked in 800 films, won 160 awards, died tragically, was murdered by..., his name is..
Priyanka Chopra turns heads, mesmerises in vintage Dior dress at Bvlgari Italy event with Lisa, Liu Yifei
Baba Vanga makes chilling prediction for 2025: Downfall of humanity, contact with aliens and...
"Stories Find Me": Dr Avinaash V Rai on his life in films, challenges and helping others
IPL 2025: Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani's Mumbai Indians sign Jonny Bairstow, Richard Gleeson, Charith Asalanka as replacements for THESE overseas players
Neeraj Chopra net worth revealed, know how rich is Indian Javelin throw star, take a look at his salary, luxurious lifestyle and more
Operation Sindoor: BSF says India-Pakistan retreat ceremony at Attari-Wagah border to resume for public from...
Akshay Kumar to sue Paresh Rawal for exiting Hera Pheri 3, sends legal notice claiming Rs...: Report
Xi Jinping wants Chinese officials to tighten their belts, orders them to cut spending on alcohol, cigarettes and..., reason is...
Heat risk soars across India, new study claims 76% of population in danger, 10 states and UTs with highest risk are...
Preity Zinta gets angry after her fake photos hugging Vaibhav Suryavanshi go viral: ‘I am so..’
War 2 teaser: NTR Jr wages war against ‘India’s best soldier’ Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani stuns in bikini avatar as Ayan Mukerji actioner takes internet by storm
Abhishek Bachchan's drumming on his song Dus Bahane leaves Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan impressed; watch viral video
India reports 164 fresh COVID-19 cases in a week, Health Ministry reviews situation, here's what we know so far
Bengaluru receives heavy rainfall in years, IMD warns of more showers today, check full weather update here
This actress was 'killed', her spirit still 'haunts'; she is not Parveen Babi, Divya Bharti, Jiah Khan
IPL 2025: Bad news for Kavya Maran's SRH, Abhishek Sharma punished for ugly spat with LSG's Digvesh Rathi, will be fined...
Narayana students ace CBSE 2025 results
Who is Shehzad Wahab? After Jyoti Malhotra, now UP trader held for alleged links with Pakistan's spy agency ISI, he is from...
Meet Canada's richest Indian, known as 'Condo King,' no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his net worth is Rs..., name is...
Meet Amitabh Bachchan's biggest fan who moved to Mumbai after watching Trishul, became his neighbour, later sold his Rs 50 crore bungalow to Big B, his name is..
This blockbuster was rejected by Aamir Khan, Salman Khan did it for money, became superstar, movie became first Indian film to..., name is..
Zoho's Sridhar Vembu issues big warning to software engineers: 'High salary not birthright...'
This company, name behind popular underwear brand, is giving away Rs 200 for..., name is...
Pakistan's faith in 'cheap' Chinese arms shaken after facing defeat against India in Operation Sindoor, report claims...
This is one of most powerful and dangerous weapons on Earth, can cause more devastation than nuclear bomb, it is…
LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka walks off stadium balcony after Rishabh Pant's flop show against Kavaya Maran's SRH, watch
Mohanlal was first choice for one of Akshay Kumar's biggest hit films, earned over 3 times its budget, was made for Rs..., based on..
Apple will not launch its iPhone 18 series in September 2026, three BIG reasons revealed
Meet actor who was insulted, rejected, denied auditions, his father became suicidal; he now gives Rs 800 crore blockbusters