In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, 14 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and 6 Uttar Pradesh Civil Service (PCS) officers were transferred overnight on Tuesday, May 19. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's government has transferred officers from Pilibhith, Maharaja Ganj, Ballia and Hardoi.

Mangala Prasad Singh, has been replaced by Anunay Jha as the DM of Hardoi. Mangala has now been appointed as DM of Ballia. Praveen Kumar Laxkar, outgoing DM of Ballia, has been appointed as the Joint Managing Director, Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam (Urban). Santosh Kumar Sharma will replace Anunay Jha as the new DM of Maharajganj. Gyanendra Singh, has been posted as the new DM of Pilibhit. Here's a full list of the names

Other transfers

1. Jayendra Kumar, CDO of Siddharthnagar, will now hold dual roles in Ayodhya, as CEO of the Teerth Vikas Parishad and Municipal Commissioner.

2. Mrinali Avinash Joshi, ex Joint Magistrate of Gorakhpur, will replace Jayendra as CDO of Siddharthnagar.

3. Sanjay Kumar Singh, outgoing DM of Pilibhit, becomes Special Secretary, Culture Department and Director, Religious Affairs.

4. Apoorva Dubey, Vice-Chairperson of Aligarh Development Authority, has been made Director of SUDA (State Urban Development Agency).

5. Kuldeep Meena, currently CDO of Bulandshahr, will replace Dubey in Aligarh.

Six PCS-level Transfers

1. Prakash Chandra, ADM Protocol & Law and Order in Varanasi- transferred to ADM Judicial, Hathras.

2. Shiv Narayan, ADM Judicial, Hathras- transferred as ADM Judicial, Baghpat.

3. Vineet Kumar Singh, ADM Finance & Revenue, Gorakhpur- transferred as ADM City, Ghaziabad.

4. Himanshu Verma, City Magistrate, Gorakhpur, has been promoted as ADM Finance & Revenue, Gorakhpur.

5. Utkarsh Srivastava, SDM Sant Kabir Nagar- transferred to City Magistrate, Gorakhpur.

6. Alankar Agnihotri, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, Lucknow, will serve as City Magistrate, Bareilly.