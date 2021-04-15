UP: Hospitals denying admission to COVID-19 patients to be booked under Epidemic Act

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of hospitals that are denying admission to the COVID-19 patients. He has directed that strict action should be taken against such hospitals. In this regard, the Medical Education Department has issued orders to all the commissioners, DMs and CMOs of the state.

Principal Secretary Medical Education Alok Kumar informed that it is the highest priority of the government to immediately protect those infected with COVID-19 and save their lives. This attitude of hospitals will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

CM Yogi recently emphasized the establishment of an oxygen plant so that there was no shortage of oxygen in medical colleges. On his instruction, an oxygen generation plant has been set up in many medical colleges and medical colleges in the state. Apart from this, oxygen plants are also being set up at Government Medical College Saharanpur, Ambedkaranagar, Azamgarh, Banda and Autonomous State Medical Colleges Firozabad, Ayodhya, Basti, Bahraich. For this, four days ago, the Medical Education Department has released about Rs 1.15 crore at the rate of Rs 14.37 lakh per medical college.

The plants will be set up by the designated agency of the Central Government in Government Medical College Saharanpur, Ambedkaranagar and Autonomous State Medical College Firozabad. The concerned principals will construct the room for setting up an oxygen generator plant.

The Uttar Pradesh government has already bought adequate quantities of ventilators, HFNC and BIPAP in government hospitals and medical colleges to treat serious patients. Currently, more than 5,000 ventilators, 1,600 high flow nasal cannula (HFNC) and 1,000 bilevel positive airway pressure (BIPAP) are available.

The number of COVID-19 cases is increasing rapidly in the state. In the last 24 hours, 22,439 fresh cases were reported. While 4,222 people have also been discharged. At present, the total number of active cases in the state is 1,29,848. The maximum number of 5,183 new cases have been found in the capital city of Lucknow. At the same time, 1,888 cases have been found in Prayagraj, 1859 cases in Varanasi, 1263 cases in Kanpur, 750 cases in Gorakhpur.