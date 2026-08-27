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UP horror: Woman strangles husband to death after he opposed her 'illicit relationship'; video surfaces

A woman was allegedly arrested in Bulandshahr for strangling her husband with a towel after he objected to her alleged relationship with another man.

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Manisha ChauhanManisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 27, 2026, 04:16 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

UP horror: Woman strangles husband to death after he opposed her 'illicit relationship'; video surfaces
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A woman has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr after allegedly strangling her husband with a towel following an argument over her alleged relationship with another man. The incident reportedly took place on Monday night in Bahelimpura village.

Purported video of incident surfaces online

A purported video circulating on social media appears to show a woman attempting to strangle a man. However, the authenticity of the footage has not been independently verified.

The deceased was identified as Krishna Kumar, a farmer and livestock owner from Bahelimpura. He had been married to Preeti, a resident of Thauna, for around 16 years.

According to Krishna Kumar's mother Angoori Devi and his nephew Pradeep Rajput, Preeti was allegedly in a relationship with another man and would often speak to him over the phone for extended periods. They claimed Krishna Kumar objected to the relationship, resulting in frequent disputes between the couple.

Husband allegedly strangled while intoxicated

The family alleged that Preeti gave Krishna Kumar money to purchase alcohol on Monday night. He returned home around 9 pm in an intoxicated condition.

She allegedly took advantage of his condition and strangled him using a towel.

Angoori Devi, who was sleeping nearby, reportedly heard a commotion and went to check on the couple. She found Krishna Kumar unconscious and called a doctor, who declared him dead.

The family reportedly noticed marks around his neck the following morning and informed the police. His body was sent for a post-mortem examination, which confirmed strangulation as the cause of death. Police subsequently arrested Preeti.

Family alleges property sale plan

The case has also brought allegations of a property dispute to light. Pradeep claimed that Preeti had allegedly planned to sell Krishna Kumar's property and leave with her alleged partner.

According to the family, she had already sold a plot valued at around Rs 35 lakh and five buffaloes. They further alleged that she was attempting to sell three bighas of land, a house and another plot but was facing resistance from relatives.

Police investigate murder motive

Police are questioning Preeti and examining the alleged relationship, property transactions and other circumstances surrounding Krishna Kumar's death.

Investigators are also looking into whether the alleged relationship and property dispute played a role in the murder.

 

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