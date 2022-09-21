Search icon
UP Horror: Pregnant woman gangraped by three in Bareilly, suffers miscarriage

The woman was working on a farm within the jurisdiction of the Bisharatganj police station when the three men reportedly sexually assaulted her.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 06:17 PM IST

On September 13, a horrific crime allegedly involving gang rape of a pregnant woman happened in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly. A woman who was three months pregnant miscarried following the horrific incident. The woman was working on a farm within the jurisdiction of the Bisharatganj police station, according to her husband's complaint, when the three men reportedly sexually assaulted her.

The woman has reportedly been rushed to the local hospital and is in critical condition, according to the police. The actions will be taken after the facts are known, according to Superintendent of Police (Rural), Rajkumar Agrawal, who is overseeing the investigation.

In charge of Bisharatganj Police Station Rajesh Kumar stated that on September 16, the woman's husband reported the incident to the women's police station in Bareilly. However, the woman's husband said that despite his complaint being made the day of the crime, the police did nothing.

As his wife's condition worsened, he brought her to the district hospital, where he filed a postal complaint, for which the police on Tuesday launched an investigation, according to the man.

(With inputs from PTI)

