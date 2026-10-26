UP Horror: Newly married woman dies after falling at hotel door, CCTV captures last moments, husband under scanner

The deceased has been identified as Muskan, who had been married for around four months and was staying at the hotel with her husband at the time of the incident.

A 28-year-old woman died after collapsing outside a hotel room in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, with CCTV showing the moment she fell near the door.

The deceased has been identified as Muskan, who had been married for around four months and was staying at the hotel with her husband at the time of the incident.

Family alleges murder

Muskan's father Ramji Lal Ahirwar has accused Nilesh of murder, alleging that injury marks on her head raise doubts over the circumstances of her death. Police have taken Nilesh into custody for questioning, but the accusation is still unproven.

According to Ahirwar, Muskan married Nilesh, who works as a bank manager in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh, on June 29. He claimed the family later found out that Nilesh was already married and his first wife stays in Indore.

As per her father, frequent arguments started between the two after the alleged revelation.

However, police said the matter is under investigation and they are awaiting the autopsy report.

What exactly happened?

The incident took place at Rishabh Hotel in Jhansi at around 10:50 am on Monday. A 47-second CCTV video that has surfaced online shows three people walking through the hotel corridor towards a room. Two people, including her husband, enter first, followed by Muskan. As she reaches the door, she suddenly falls outside the room.

After she collapses, her husband comes out, picks her up and takes her inside the room.

NEWLYWED WOMAN DIES AFTER COLLAPSING AT JHANSI HOTEL CCTV footage from a hotel in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh shows Muskan collapsing near a room’s doorway while staying at the hotel with her husband. Her family has alleged foul play while police are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death. CCTV Footage #Jhansi #UttarPradesh — contentkikamii (@contentkikamii) October 26, 2026

As per reports, she was taken to a hospital where she was later declared dead.

Muskan's parental home is in Jhansi, while her in-laws' house is in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh. According to police and family, she was staying at the hotel with her husband Nilesh. The couple got married on June 29, 2026.

Investigation underway

The body has been sent for postmortem examination.

Superintendent of Police (City) Preeti Singh said Sipri Bazar police were informed that a woman had been brought dead to the District Hospital.

According to Singh, police reached the hospital and questioned Muskan's husband who was present there. He told the police that he and his wife had stayed at Rishabh Hotel the night before and were checking out in the morning when it happened.

He said when they went towards the room, Muskan suddenly collapsed. With the help of hotel staff, she was taken by auto-rickshaw to a hospital and later referred to the District Hospital, where she was declared dead.

Singh said the allegations made by the woman's father are being investigated and further steps will be taken after the postmortem report arrives.