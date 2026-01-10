FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

UP HORROR: Mother killed trying to save 20-year-old daughter from abduction in Meerut, Opposition slams gov for ‘lawlessness’

50-year-old Dalit woman was killed in Meerut while trying to protect her daughter from alleged abductors. The accused remains absconding as police intensify search operations. Authorities announced financial aid for the family and heightened security, drawing strong political reactions.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jan 10, 2026, 11:03 AM IST

UP HORROR: Mother killed trying to save 20-year-old daughter from abduction in Meerut, Opposition slams gov for ‘lawlessness’
A 50-year-old Dalit woman was killed in Meerut’s Kapsad village on Thursday after intervening to protect her 20-year-old daughter from two alleged abductors. The woman was struck on the head with a sharp weapon and later succumbed to her injuries in the hospital, while the accused fled with her daughter, sparking outrage and heightened security in the area.

Accused Identified, FIR Registered

Police have identified the accused as Paras Som (23) and Sunil Kumar (25), both residents of the same village. An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder and abduction, as well as provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Meerut SSP Vipin Tada said the search operation has been intensified. 'Based on leads, teams have been dispatched to Haryana and Delhi to trace the accused,' he stated. Meerut Zone ADG Bhanu Bhaskar added that authorities have assured the family of all possible measures to recover the missing daughter and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Family Compensation and Support

District Magistrate VK Singh confirmed financial assistance to the bereaved family. 'The CM Relief Fund has released Rs 10 lakh, with an additional Rs 12 lakh to be disbursed once the chargesheet is filed,' he said.

Before her death, the victim recounted the attack: 'Paras misbehaved with my daughter. When I protested, he beat and abused me and hit my head with a sharp instrument,' she told police.

Security and Administrative Measures

Following the incident, a heavy police presence was deployed in Kapsad village to maintain law and order. Officials reported that negotiations with the family delayed the cremation, as relatives demanded the arrest of the accused, strict action against illegal constructions, and safe recovery of the missing daughter.

Authorities are also considering providing an arms license to the family for security reasons. Senior officials, including SSP Vipin Tada and DM VK Singh, remained on-site during talks with the family. More than ten police teams are actively working across districts to apprehend the accused and ensure the girl’s safe return.

Political Reactions and Public Outcry

The case has drawn strong political responses. BSP supremo Mayawati demanded immediate action against the culprits to prevent such heinous acts, while Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticised the state government’s handling of law and order. Former Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan visited the family, urging them to remain patient.

Meanwhile, SP workers staged a protest at Commissary Park, demanding the arrest of the accused and the safe return of the daughter, leading to minor scuffles with police.

