UP Horror: 50-year-old beheads ice cream seller, tries to burn head in Barabanki, investigation underway

Ice cream seller Bablu, 25, beheaded by Shankar Yadav, 50, in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki over selling dispute.

A gruesome incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district, where a 25-year-old ice cream seller was beheaded by a 50-year-old man following a verbal altercation.

The Incident

The victim, Bablu, a resident of a nearby village, had come to sell ice cream in the area. Shankar Yadav, the accused, objected to Bablu selling ice cream, leading to a heated argument. The situation escalated, and Shankar attacked Bablu with a sharp weapon, beheading him on the spot.

Attempt to Destroy Evidence

In a shocking turn of events, Shankar attempted to burn the victim's severed head, adding to the horror of the crime. Witnesses fled the scene in panic, and police arrived soon after to arrest the accused.

Investigation Underway

The victim's body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and police have begun a detailed investigation. Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya stated that the accused appeared to have a disturbed mindset and committed the crime over a trivial dispute.

Accused Arrested, Probe On

Police are currently interrogating Shankar Yadav, and further legal action is underway. The brutal killing has sent shockwaves across the region, leaving locals fearful and concerned.