FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

UP Horror: 50-year-old beheads ice cream seller, tries to burn head in Barabanki, investigation underway

US-Iran War: Pentagon prepares for weeks-long ground operations in Iran, says report

Car hits ‘multiple’ pedestrians in Britain’s Derby City, driver arrested; here’s what we know so far

Iran alleges US-Israel strikes ‘deliberately’ target Iranian Universities, scientists, research centres: ‘True objective..’

Gold, silver prices today, March 29, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

IPL 2026: RCB begin campaign in style as Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal chase down 202 inside 16 overs

US-Israel-Iran War: CENTCOM denies Iranian claim of attacks on US forces in Dubai; details here

For happiness, fix your mental scripts

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta felicitates athletes of Delhi Khel Mahakumbh, distributes Rs 15 crore

IPL 2026: Heinrich Klaasen’s dismissal triggers DRS drama; SRH star left fuming at umpire's call

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
UP Horror: 50-year-old beheads ice cream seller, tries to burn head in Barabanki, investigation underway

UP Horror: 50-year-old beheads ice cream seller, tries to burn head in Barabanki

US-Iran War: Pentagon prepares for weeks-long ground operations in Iran, says report

US-Iran War: Pentagon prepares for weeks-long ground operations in Iran

Car hits ‘multiple’ pedestrians in Britain’s Derby City, driver arrested; here’s what we know so far

Car hits ‘multiple’ pedestrians in Britain’s Derby City, driver arrested

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dhurandhar 2: Jameel Jamali, Pinda, Uzair Baloch and more; meet characters who have become internet sensations

Dhurandhar 2: Jameel Jamali, Pinda, Uzair Baloch shine; meet breakout stars

Meet Udaybir Sandhu, Ranveer Singh's friend Pinda in Dhurandhar 2, man behind viral 'Ghar Ki Yaad Nahi Aayi Tujhe Jassi' line

Meet Udaybir Sandhu, Ranveer Singh's friend Pinda in Dhurandhar 2

Meet Reet Padda: Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda's sister in controversy after she calls Dhurandhar 2 as 'propaganda', makes instagram profile private

Meet Reet Padda: Saiyaara's Aneet Padda's sister in controversy; here's why

HomeIndia

INDIA

UP Horror: 50-year-old beheads ice cream seller, tries to burn head in Barabanki, investigation underway

Ice cream seller Bablu, 25, beheaded by Shankar Yadav, 50, in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki over selling dispute.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 29, 2026, 08:57 AM IST

UP Horror: 50-year-old beheads ice cream seller, tries to burn head in Barabanki, investigation underway
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A gruesome incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district, where a 25-year-old ice cream seller was beheaded by a 50-year-old man following a verbal altercation.

The Incident

The victim, Bablu, a resident of a nearby village, had come to sell ice cream in the area. Shankar Yadav, the accused, objected to Bablu selling ice cream, leading to a heated argument. The situation escalated, and Shankar attacked Bablu with a sharp weapon, beheading him on the spot.

Attempt to Destroy Evidence

In a shocking turn of events, Shankar attempted to burn the victim's severed head, adding to the horror of the crime. Witnesses fled the scene in panic, and police arrived soon after to arrest the accused.

Investigation Underway

The victim's body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and police have begun a detailed investigation. Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya stated that the accused appeared to have a disturbed mindset and committed the crime over a trivial dispute.

Accused Arrested, Probe On

Police are currently interrogating Shankar Yadav, and further legal action is underway. The brutal killing has sent shockwaves across the region, leaving locals fearful and concerned.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
UP Horror: 50-year-old beheads ice cream seller, tries to burn head in Barabanki, investigation underway
UP Horror: 50-year-old beheads ice cream seller, tries to burn head in Barabanki
US-Iran War: Pentagon prepares for weeks-long ground operations in Iran, says report
US-Iran War: Pentagon prepares for weeks-long ground operations in Iran
Car hits ‘multiple’ pedestrians in Britain’s Derby City, driver arrested; here’s what we know so far
Car hits ‘multiple’ pedestrians in Britain’s Derby City, driver arrested
Iran alleges US-Israel strikes ‘deliberately’ target Iranian Universities, scientists, research centres: ‘True objective..’
Iran alleges US-Israel strikes ‘deliberately’ target Iranian Universities
Gold, silver prices today, March 29, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, March 29, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Dhurandhar 2: Jameel Jamali, Pinda, Uzair Baloch and more; meet characters who have become internet sensations
Dhurandhar 2: Jameel Jamali, Pinda, Uzair Baloch shine; meet breakout stars
Meet Udaybir Sandhu, Ranveer Singh's friend Pinda in Dhurandhar 2, man behind viral 'Ghar Ki Yaad Nahi Aayi Tujhe Jassi' line
Meet Udaybir Sandhu, Ranveer Singh's friend Pinda in Dhurandhar 2
Meet Reet Padda: Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda's sister in controversy after she calls Dhurandhar 2 as 'propaganda', makes instagram profile private
Meet Reet Padda: Saiyaara's Aneet Padda's sister in controversy; here's why
Jewar Airport Inauguration: Sneak peek inside Noida International Airport ahead of opening
Jewar Airport Inauguration: Sneak peek inside Noida International Airport
IPL 2026: From Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Ayush Mhatre, why these 5 young guns are ones to watch
IPL 2026: From Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Ayush Mhatre, why these 5 young guns are
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement