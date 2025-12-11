UP HORROR: 25-year old woman dies after 'fake' doctor performs surgery watching YouTube; cut stomach nerves, intestines

In a shocking incident form Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, a 25 year old woman lost her life after a 'fake' doctor performed a surgery on her after watching a YouTube video.

As per reports, the woman, identified as Munishra, went to an 'unauthorised' clinic, 'Shri Damodar Aushadhalya, near her home in Barabanki. The doctor diagnosed her with a gallbladder stone. He recommended her for the Kideny stone surgery.

On December 5, Prakash suggested a surgery in exchange for Rs 25,000, which was later settled at Rs 20,000. As per her family and husband Fateh Bahadur, alleged that the doctor relied on the video he watched on YouTube, and performed the surgery the next day. The doctor was allegedly intoxicated while performing the stone removal surgery. He cut multiple nerves in the woman's stomach, small intestine, and oesophagus. This led to her death due to extreme pain, and was survived by her husband and three minor children.

Fateh Bahadur filed a complaint against the doctor. Police rushed to the clinic and woman's body was sent for a post-mortem. The Police said the medical team has found that the doctor was a quack and his clinic was not registered within the health Department.

A case has being registered against the doctor, Gyan Prakash Mishra and his nephew, Vivek Mishra, who assisted him in the surgery under charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and the SC/ST Act. Both of them are on a run, as per police.