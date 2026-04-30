UP Horror: 22-year-old patient’s private photos leaked during surgery at medical college in Kaushambi, probe underway

A 22-year-old woman's surgery photos, showing her face and private parts, were leaked and circulated on WhatsApp groups, prompting an investigation in Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh.

Authorities in Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh, have initiated an investigation after objectionable photographs, allegedly taken during a surgery, were circulated on WhatsApp groups. The photos, which reportedly show a 22-year-old female patient’s face and private parts, have raised serious concerns about medical ethics and privacy violations.

The Incident: Surgery and Unlawful Circulation of Photos

The incident occurred on April 26, when the woman was admitted to the gynaecology department of a government-run autonomous state medical college for surgery on a Bartholin cyst. The procedure, including excision and marsupialisation, was conducted under the supervision of senior medical staff.

However, controversy erupted when images taken during the surgery were allegedly shared outside the medical institution. These images, showing the patient’s face and private body parts, were distributed via WhatsApp groups. The photos were reportedly shared with officials, doctors, and media personnel, sparking outrage over the breach of patient confidentiality.

Police Take Immediate Action

The issue came to light following a complaint by Pratibha Kushwaha, a member of the State Women’s Commission, who wrote to the Superintendent of Police (SP) demanding swift action. Authorities responded quickly, with the SP, Satyanarayan Prajapat, calling the incident "serious" and assigning the investigation to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Shivank Singh.

In an official statement, Prajapat assured that strict action would be taken against anyone found guilty of violating the patient’s privacy. “No one will be spared,” he emphasised, underlining the severity of the matter.

Investigating the Leak: Who is Responsible?

The police investigation is focused on identifying those responsible for capturing the images, as well as tracing how they were disseminated across WhatsApp groups. Reports suggest that the photographs were initially shared in a group meant for institutional communication, which included media personnel and medical staff. After spreading further, the images were reportedly shared within a group linked to the state’s information department.

As part of the inquiry, police are working to determine the exact chain of events and who was involved in the leak. The investigation also seeks to understand how the images, initially intended for internal use, ended up in the hands of unauthorised individuals.

Institutional Reaction: Disciplinary Action

Dr Hariom Kumar Singh, the principal of the medical college, acknowledged the seriousness of the incident, calling it a “major mistake.” He assured the public that disciplinary action would be taken against those found responsible for this breach of medical ethics and patient privacy.

While the leaked photos were reportedly deleted once the issue was raised, the incident has already triggered widespread criticism from women's groups and civil society members. Concerns about the integrity of medical institutions and the treatment of women’s privacy in healthcare settings have come to the forefront.

Women's Commission Demands Accountability

Pratibha Kushwaha, who initiated the complaint, expressed her dismay over the incident, calling for a thorough investigation and accountability for the responsible parties. “We are deeply concerned about the violation of the patient’s privacy,” she said. “The images should never have been taken, let alone shared with others.”

The State Women’s Commission has also issued a letter requesting a detailed report on the investigation, promising further communication with higher authorities based on the findings.

Broader Implications for Medical Ethics and Privacy

This incident underscores the critical need for stronger safeguards in healthcare facilities to protect patient privacy. It raises questions about the handling of sensitive patient information and the responsibilities of medical professionals when it comes to upholding ethical standards in patient care.

As the investigation progresses, the focus will be on determining how such a serious breach could occur in an institution where confidentiality should be paramount. This case also highlights the increasing role of digital communication in medical environments, where both the potential for misuse and the need for strict oversight are becoming more evident