UP horror: 20-year-old woman dies by suicide, alleges blackmail with AI-generated videos; probe underway

A 20-year-old beautician from Etawah, UP, Komal Mishra, died by suicide on July 22, 2026. She alleged harassment and blackmail in a video to her husband.



In Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, a 20-year-old beautician died by suicide on July 22. She sent a video to her husband accusing four people of harassment and blackmail before her death. The video and photos were AI-generated and it used against her.

What is the cash?

The woman named Komal Mishra sent the video to her husband, Saurabh Dwivedi, before her suicide attempt. The video she took had four people named Rubina Khan, Sabina Khan, Abhishek Singh and Ritesh Roy and she said they were the reason I am hanging myself They have ruined my home. If I die, they should be imprisoned for life,' she said in the video. She also said the accused were threatening to tell her husband and in-laws about her life before marriage. This left her under severe mental stress. Komal said in the video that 'My husband is very nice. He loves me a lot. He should not be blamed for my death,' and said she was deciding on her own.

Also read: 'NEET Newspaper': Ravi Kishan's slip-on paper leak row goes viral, faces online backlash | Watch

Husband's statement and police action

After watching the footage, Saurabh, a clerk at the Barhpura block office, claimed he hurried Komal to the hospital. She was pronounced dead by the doctors. He informed the police that Komal was a beautician, makeup artist, and event planner. She had just gotten back from Jaipur. He said that she was being harassed by some acquaintances who were blackmailing her with AI-generated films and altered photos.

About three and a half years ago, Komal and Saurabh were married out of love. They have two small kids. Several videos were found on Komal's cell phone, according to the police. 'The videos recovered from the deceased's mobile phone are being examined and further legal action will be taken based on the evidence collected during the investigation,' police added. A post-mortem has been ordered for the body. The investigation is still in progress.