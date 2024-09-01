Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Soon: Know route, status, distance, speed, completion date and more

UP Horror: 13-year-old girl pregnant after being raped in Farrukhabad, school peon threatened to kill her, stuffed...

One of the world's most expensive TV shows, budget was Rs 5 crore per minute, was cancelled after just 8 episodes when..

Bizarre egg massage therapy video goes viral, leaves internet feeling queasy

Watch: Former US President Donald Trump's dance moves at Moms for Liberty event go viral, netizens call him...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Soon: Know route, status, distance, speed, completion date and more

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Soon: Know route, status, distance, speed, completion date and more

UP Horror: 13-year-old girl pregnant after being raped in Farrukhabad, school peon threatened to kill her, stuffed...

UP Horror: 13-year-old girl pregnant after being raped in Farrukhabad, school peon threatened to kill her, stuffed...

One of the world's most expensive TV shows, budget was Rs 5 crore per minute, was cancelled after just 8 episodes when..

One of the world's most expensive TV shows, budget was Rs 5 crore per minute, was cancelled after just 8 episodes when..

Why Bangkok is most visited city by Indians?

Why Bangkok is most visited city by Indians?

These countries have zero Indian population

These countries have zero Indian population

Who owns world's largest diamond?

Who owns world's largest diamond?

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shraddha Kapoor was replaced in this film; movie faced several delays, bombed at box office, didn't earn even Rs 2 crore

Shraddha Kapoor was replaced in this film; movie faced several delays, bombed at box office, didn't earn even Rs 2 crore

Bull Riding to Heli-Skiing: A look at 10 most dangerous sports in the world

Bull Riding to Heli-Skiing: A look at 10 most dangerous sports in the world

Top seven-seater car launches in India in 2024

Top seven-seater car launches in India in 2024

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

One of the world's most expensive TV shows, budget was Rs 5 crore per minute, was cancelled after just 8 episodes when..

One of the world's most expensive TV shows, budget was Rs 5 crore per minute, was cancelled after just 8 episodes when..

Malayalam star Jayasurya breaks his silence on sexual abuse allegations against him: 'Let those who have not sinned...'

Malayalam star Jayasurya breaks his silence on sexual abuse allegations against him: 'Let those who have not sinned...'

Sohum Shah's cult horror Tumbbad to re-release in theatres; here's when and how to watch it

Sohum Shah's cult horror Tumbbad to re-release in theatres; here's when and how to watch it

HomeIndia

India

UP Horror: 13-year-old girl pregnant after being raped in Farrukhabad, school peon threatened to kill her, stuffed...

FIR has been lodged on charges of rape and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused, the police said

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 01, 2024, 10:41 AM IST

UP Horror: 13-year-old girl pregnant after being raped in Farrukhabad, school peon threatened to kill her, stuffed...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

A 13-year-old girl here has become pregnant allegedly after she was raped by a government school peon, police said on Saturday. An FIR has been lodged against the peon of the council school and his associate who allegedly helped him during the incident some months ago, the police said.

"The family of the 13-year-old girl has lodged a case against the accused men. The girl had gone to defecate at night when Pankaj and Amit of the village caught her and took her to an empty house where Amit raped her while Pankaj stood outside and kept a watch," a police official said, citing the complaint.

"The accused raped her by stuffing a cloth in her mouth. After this, the girl was threatened that if she complained, they would kill her. But when the girl became five-month pregnant, her mother came to know about the matter. After which the mother approached the local police," the official said.

An FIR has been lodged on charges of rape and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused, the police said.

Pankaj is a peon in council school and he got the job as the dependent of a deceased, they said.

Kayamganj Kotwali in-charge Inspector Ram Avatar said that initial medical check-up on the girl has been done.

"No one has been arrested yet. Arrests will be made soon in the case," the official added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker meets Sachin Tendulkar in Mumbai, credits him for....

Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker meets Sachin Tendulkar in Mumbai, credits him for....

'Morning, India': England great takes cheeky dig at Virat Kohli; compares his Test stats with Joe Root

'Morning, India': England great takes cheeky dig at Virat Kohli; compares his Test stats with Joe Root

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah-fame Shailesh Lodha mourns his father's death in emotional post: 'I am your shadow'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah-fame Shailesh Lodha mourns his father's death in emotional post: 'I am your shadow'

Meet Indian businessman who became crorepati in early 20s, bought luxurious cars, then lost it all, his company is..

Meet Indian businessman who became crorepati in early 20s, bought luxurious cars, then lost it all, his company is..

Mohanlal breaks his silence on AMMA resignation, Hema Committee report: 'Please don't destroy Malayalam industry'

Mohanlal breaks his silence on AMMA resignation, Hema Committee report: 'Please don't destroy Malayalam industry'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shraddha Kapoor was replaced in this film; movie faced several delays, bombed at box office, didn't earn even Rs 2 crore

Shraddha Kapoor was replaced in this film; movie faced several delays, bombed at box office, didn't earn even Rs 2 crore

Bull Riding to Heli-Skiing: A look at 10 most dangerous sports in the world

Bull Riding to Heli-Skiing: A look at 10 most dangerous sports in the world

Top seven-seater car launches in India in 2024

Top seven-seater car launches in India in 2024

From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya: Luxury cars owned by star India cricketers

From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya: Luxury cars owned by star India cricketers

Aadhaar update, credit card rules, and more: 5 big financial changes from September 1

Aadhaar update, credit card rules, and more: 5 big financial changes from September 1

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement