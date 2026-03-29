UP SHOCKER: 12-year-old girl beaten to death by father over mere suspicion of stealing toffee box in Narora; Accused locks wife, children inside the house, flees

In a disturbing case from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr, a 12-year-old girl was beaten to death by her father over mere suspicion of stealing a box of toffees. The incident is from Ratanpur village of Narora, where man brutally thrashed her eldest daughter until she became unconscious and later fled the scene locking her family inside the house.

In a disturbing case from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr, a 12-year-old girl was beaten to death by her father over mere suspicion of stealing a box of toffees. The incident is from Ratanpur village of Narora, where man brutally thrashed her eldest daughter until she became unconscious and later fled the scene locking her family inside the house.

Horrific details of the incident

On Thursday, March 26, the victim Pooja went to a shop, where she allegedly stole a box of toffees. The shopkeeper complained it to her father, Pappu alias Pushpendra, who used to sell milk in the village.

Pushpendra, who is reportedly an alcoholic was furious by this allegation. Upon returning home in evening, he started brutally beating his daughter with a wooden stick. Pushpendra continued assaulting her daughter, until she was left unconscious after sustaining severe injuries including a critical head injury.

Following this, he locked the house from inside and left Pooja unconscious and also allegedly silenced his wife and other children, one daughter and two sons. Pooja’s mother Aarti in her complaint said that she tried to intervene multiple times, but was pushed aside. Aarti has also sustained minor injuries.

Later in night, he locked the mother inside the house and fled away from the incident site. After Aarti started shouting for help, the neighbours rushed the girl to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

The post-mortem report revealed that she had multiple injury marks around 10 to 12 on her body, including a fractured skull. Case has been filed against Pushpendra on Murder charges.