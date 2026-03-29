UP SHOCKER: 12-year-old girl beaten to death by father over mere suspicion of stealing toffee box in Narora; Accused locks wife, children inside the house, flees

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

UP Horror: 50-year-old beheads ice cream seller, tries to burn head in Barabanki, investigation underway

US-Iran War: Pentagon prepares for weeks-long ground operations in Iran, says report

Car hits ‘multiple’ pedestrians in Britain’s Derby City, driver arrested; here’s what we know so far

Iran alleges US-Israel strikes ‘deliberately’ target Iranian Universities, scientists, research centres: ‘True objective..’

Gold, silver prices today, March 29, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

IPL 2026: RCB begin campaign in style as Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal chase down 202 inside 16 overs

US-Israel-Iran War: CENTCOM denies Iranian claim of attacks on US forces in Dubai; details here

For happiness, fix your mental scripts

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta felicitates athletes of Delhi Khel Mahakumbh, distributes Rs 15 crore

IPL 2026: Heinrich Klaasen’s dismissal triggers DRS drama; SRH star left fuming at umpire's call

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
US-Iran War: Pentagon prepares for weeks-long ground operations in Iran, says report

US-Iran War: Pentagon prepares for weeks-long ground operations in Iran

Dhurandhar 2: Jameel Jamali, Pinda, Uzair Baloch and more; meet characters who have become internet sensations

Dhurandhar 2: Jameel Jamali, Pinda, Uzair Baloch shine; meet breakout stars

IPL 2026: RCB begin campaign in style as Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal chase down 202 inside 16 overs

IPL 2026: RCB begin campaign in style as Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal chase dow

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dhurandhar 2: Jameel Jamali, Pinda, Uzair Baloch and more; meet characters who have become internet sensations

Dhurandhar 2: Jameel Jamali, Pinda, Uzair Baloch shine; meet breakout stars

Meet Udaybir Sandhu, Ranveer Singh's friend Pinda in Dhurandhar 2, man behind viral 'Ghar Ki Yaad Nahi Aayi Tujhe Jassi' line

Meet Udaybir Sandhu, Ranveer Singh's friend Pinda in Dhurandhar 2

Meet Reet Padda: Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda's sister in controversy after she calls Dhurandhar 2 as 'propaganda', makes instagram profile private

Meet Reet Padda: Saiyaara's Aneet Padda's sister in controversy; here's why

HomeIndia

INDIA

UP SHOCKER: 12-year-old girl beaten to death by father over mere suspicion of stealing toffee box in Narora; Accused locks wife, children inside the house, flees

In a disturbing case from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr, a 12-year-old girl was beaten to death by her father over mere suspicion of stealing a box of toffees. The incident is from Ratanpur village of Narora, where man brutally thrashed her eldest daughter until she became unconscious and later fled the scene locking her family inside the house.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Mar 29, 2026, 09:17 AM IST

UP SHOCKER: 12-year-old girl beaten to death by father over mere suspicion of stealing toffee box in Narora; Accused locks wife, children inside the house, flees
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a disturbing case from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr, a 12-year-old girl was beaten to death by her father over mere suspicion of stealing a box of toffees. The incident is from Ratanpur village of Narora, where man brutally thrashed her eldest daughter until she became unconscious and later fled the scene locking her family inside the house.

Horrific details of the incident

On Thursday,  March 26, the victim Pooja went to a shop, where she allegedly stole a box of toffees. The shopkeeper complained it to her father, Pappu alias Pushpendra, who used to sell milk in the village.

Pushpendra, who is reportedly an alcoholic was furious by this allegation. Upon returning home in evening, he started brutally beating his daughter with a wooden stick.  Pushpendra continued assaulting her daughter, until she was left unconscious after sustaining severe injuries including a critical head injury.  

Following this, he locked the house from inside and left Pooja unconscious and also allegedly silenced his wife and other children, one daughter and two sons. Pooja’s mother Aarti in her complaint said that she tried to intervene multiple times, but was pushed aside. Aarti has also sustained minor injuries.

Later in night, he locked the mother inside the house and fled away from the incident site. After Aarti started shouting for help, the neighbours rushed the girl to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead. 

The post-mortem report revealed that she had multiple injury marks around 10 to 12 on her body, including a fractured skull. Case has been filed against Pushpendra on Murder charges.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
UP Horror: 50-year-old beheads ice cream seller, tries to burn head in Barabanki, investigation underway
UP Horror: 50-year-old beheads ice cream seller, tries to burn head in Barabanki
US-Iran War: Pentagon prepares for weeks-long ground operations in Iran, says report
US-Iran War: Pentagon prepares for weeks-long ground operations in Iran
Car hits ‘multiple’ pedestrians in Britain’s Derby City, driver arrested; here’s what we know so far
Car hits ‘multiple’ pedestrians in Britain’s Derby City, driver arrested
Iran alleges US-Israel strikes ‘deliberately’ target Iranian Universities, scientists, research centres: ‘True objective..’
Iran alleges US-Israel strikes ‘deliberately’ target Iranian Universities
Gold, silver prices today, March 29, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, March 29, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Dhurandhar 2: Jameel Jamali, Pinda, Uzair Baloch and more; meet characters who have become internet sensations
Dhurandhar 2: Jameel Jamali, Pinda, Uzair Baloch shine; meet breakout stars
Meet Udaybir Sandhu, Ranveer Singh's friend Pinda in Dhurandhar 2, man behind viral 'Ghar Ki Yaad Nahi Aayi Tujhe Jassi' line
Meet Udaybir Sandhu, Ranveer Singh's friend Pinda in Dhurandhar 2
Meet Reet Padda: Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda's sister in controversy after she calls Dhurandhar 2 as 'propaganda', makes instagram profile private
Meet Reet Padda: Saiyaara's Aneet Padda's sister in controversy; here's why
Jewar Airport Inauguration: Sneak peek inside Noida International Airport ahead of opening
Jewar Airport Inauguration: Sneak peek inside Noida International Airport
IPL 2026: From Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Ayush Mhatre, why these 5 young guns are ones to watch
IPL 2026: From Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Ayush Mhatre, why these 5 young guns are
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement