INDIA

UP honour-killing shocker: Man murders 21-year-old sister in Sambhal over interfaith love, father says, 'correct to kill'

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her brother in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. Investigation is ongoing, with family members being questioned.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Feb 21, 2026, 08:29 AM IST

UP honour-killing shocker: Man murders 21-year-old sister in Sambhal over interfaith love, father says, 'correct to kill'
A 21-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her elder brother in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal in a case police suspect to be an honour killing. The incident took place in the Matawali Patti locality under the jurisdiction of the Asmoli police station.

The victim, identified as Roop Jahan, was reportedly in a relationship with a 22-year-old man from the same village, Shivam Saini. According to preliminary investigations, her family opposed the relationship because the man belonged to a different community.

Family Opposition and Father’s Statement

Roop’s father, Nausher, defended his son’s actions, claiming the relationship had brought 'shame' to the family. He reportedly told news agency PTI that his daughter wanted to marry the man despite objections from relatives and villagers. The father stated that community differences made the match unacceptable and added that his son showed no regret over the act.

Police sources indicated that the family had earlier intervened after the woman allegedly left home to stay with relatives of her partner in Amroha district. She was later brought back following pressure from villagers.

Accused Alerts Police After Incident

In a startling development, the accused, identified as Jane Alam, allegedly called the emergency helpline 112 late on Thursday night to inform authorities that he had killed his sister. Additional Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh confirmed that the accused made a PCR call confessing to the crime.

Officers rushed to the spot and took the accused into custody. The woman’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and further legal procedures are underway.

Investigation Underway

Police have registered a case against the accused based on a complaint lodged by the mother of the deceased woman’s partner. Investigators are also questioning other family members to ascertain whether anyone else was involved or had prior knowledge of the crime.

Authorities said initial findings suggest the killing was driven by anger over the inter-community relationship. However, they added that all aspects are being examined as part of the ongoing probe.

